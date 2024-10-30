IOM launches ‘Fragility Index’ report to guide sustainable recovery efforts in South Sudan

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has launched a Fragility Index report aimed at capturing and analyzing the socio-economic and political landscape of South Sudan.

This initiative is designed to ensure that interventions are evidence-based and aligned with the specific needs of communities across the country, promoting sustainable recovery and resilience.

The Fragility Index examines various dimensions of vulnerability, including economic, security, environmental, human, political, and societal fragility within the South Sudanese context.

IOM’s Chief of Mission, Vijaya Souri, emphasized that this approach seeks to enhance transition and recovery efforts by fostering partnerships among UN agencies, the government, donors, and NGOs.

“For the index to reach its full and meaningful potential, it’s essential that we all perceive it as a collective asset. This means working in partnership to interpret its findings, design joint initiatives based on shared insight, and holding ourselves accountable to the data,” said Mrs Souri.

She underscored the importance of collaborative data interpretation and initiative design to develop effective strategies that reflect diverse perspectives.

Souri further encouraged stakeholders to take responsibility for their data usage and decision-making, advocating for transparency and trust in resource allocation.

She highlighted the need for a structured, cooperative approach to addressing fragility and fostering resilience in affected communities, particularly as South Sudan transitions from humanitarian aid to sustainable, data-driven recovery.

Meanwhile, George Etoo, the UN Resident Coordinator’s Office, stressed that tackling the root causes of fragility through the Fragility Index can lead to sustainable, community-specific solutions vital for resilience and development in South Sudan.

He noted the importance of engaging stakeholders—such as UN agencies, the South Sudanese government, donors, and NGOs—to effectively implement transition and recovery initiatives based on the index findings.

“By addressing the root causes of our fragility, the index supports sustainable and locally relevant solutions targeted to different community groups. This approach fosters resilience and development-led growth, which is crucial for the country,” said Etoo.

He highlighted the unique opportunity to deepen stakeholder involvement in translating these findings into actionable transition and recovery efforts, bridging humanitarian aid and development to create programs grounded in strong evidence for sustainable recovery.

The launch of the Fragility Index represents a significant step toward collaborative, evidence-based solutions for South Sudan, reflecting a shared commitment to enhancing the country’s recovery and resilience.

