SSPDF will not waver defending country’s territorial integrity, citizens – Defence Minister

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 4 hours ago

General Chol Thon Balok, the Minister of Defence and Veterans Affairs - Photo credit: Office of the President

The Minister of Defence and Veteran Affairs has vowed the commitment of South Sudan People’s Defence Forces to protect the country and its citizen, saying the army will not waver in its constitutional duty to defend the nation’s territorial integrity, people, and property.

General Chol Thon Balok made the remarks after briefing President Salva Kiir on the country’s security situation following recent tensions along the border with Uganda and clashes between government and opposition forces.

In a statement issued by the Office of the President this afternoon, Kiir met with General Balok, who assured him that the overall security situation across the country remains stable.

Last Saturday, fighting broke out between government forces and the SPLM/A-IO in Libogo and Lasu Payam, Yei River County, in Central Equatoria State.

In a separate incident in late July, Ugandan troops reportedly attacked Kangapo Two Payam in Kajokeji County.

According to Kajokeji County Commissioner, five South Sudanese security personnel were killed in the attack. The violence also forced more than 15,000 civilians to flee their homes in the affected areas.

During the meeting, General Balok told the president that the South Sudan People’s Defence Forces (SSPDF) would not waver in their constitutional duty to defend the country’s territorial integrity, its people, and their property.

He also stated that overall security conditions have remained stable, adding that the army is ready and committed to protecting the nation.

President Kiir praised the SSPDF leadership for maintaining law and order, and commended the military for its unwavering dedication and discipline.

