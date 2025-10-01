Central Bank explains new interbank payment system

The Bank of South Sudan’s National Payment System Director, David Akum Saba-Elkher announced that the nation’s modern new payment platform, the Automated Payment System Plus (ATS+), will officially launch on October 10, 2025.

Akum made this announcement on Monday, September 30, saying the platform will allow individuals and businesses to send, receive, and clear money more safely and efficiently.

Described as the “financial backbone” of the country’s banking infrastructure, SSIPS is poised to revolutionize how money moves, significantly reducing the nation’s reliance on cash and boosting economic growth.

SSIPS is a modern, automated system that combines two critical functionalities: the Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) for urgent, high-value payments, and the Automated Clearing House (ACH) for bulk, lower-value transactions like salary and utility payments.

The National Payment System Director emphasized that this is more than just a technological upgrade; it is an economic foundation.

The Case for Transformation

For years, slow transactions and a heavy reliance on physical cash have complicated business and hampered economic development. SSIPS directly addresses these challenges by:

Enabling Financial Inclusion: It introduces efficient and secure electronic payments across the country, making banking services accessible to more citizens.

Driving Economic Growth: Faster business transactions, quicker trade finance, and enhanced investment flows are expected as the system goes live.

Building Trust: Every transaction settled is immediate and irrevocable, providing ultimate assurance to both businesses and individuals, backed by a Central Bank guarantee.

As Governor of the Bank of South Sudan, Dr. Addis Ababa Othow, noted, the system marks a “historic milestone in South Sudan’s digital payments and transformation journey.”

Two Speeds of Settlement

SSIPS operates on two complementary tracks to handle the economy’s diverse needs:

RTGS Component: This is the high-speed lane. It processes high-value, urgent payments individually and instantly upon validation. This provides real-time finality for time-critical transactions between financial institutions and major corporate clients.

ACH Component: This handles the day-to-day rhythm of the economy. It processes bulk, lower-value payments—such as monthly salary runs or utility bills—through efficient batch processing cycles throughout the day.

The entire architecture is built on the international messaging standard ISO 20022, ensuring global compatibility and standardized, predictable processes across all participating commercial banks.

A Secure and Phased Launch

Recognizing the need for absolute security and stability, the Bank of South Sudan (BOSS) has put a robust plan in place. SSIPS is protected by encrypted channels, multi-factor authentication, and an isolated network infrastructure.

To ensure a smooth transition, the implementation follows a phased rollout, starting with a select number of banks and gradually onboarding others. This is supported by comprehensive testing, extensive staff training, and a real-time risk management framework to monitor participant credit and liquidity risks.

“SSIPS will bring significant improvements to your daily financial transactions,” Director Saba-Elkher assured the public. “Whether you’re receiving salary payments, paying bills, or conducting business, this system will make payments faster, safer, and more reliable.”

The Bank of South Sudan views SSIPS not merely as a payment system, but as a foundation for the country’s economic growth and its definitive position among modern global economies.

