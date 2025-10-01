Nasir incident case pushed to Friday after prosecution adjournment request

The Special Court has adjourned the trial of suspended First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar and senior SPLM-IO officials to Friday, 3rd October 2025.

Presiding Judge James Alala Deng granted the adjournment after the prosecution requested more time, citing fatigue of the lead investigator who had presented witness statements earlier in the day.

Tuesday’s session, held behind closed doors at Freedom Hall, resumed after Monday’s adjournment. Prosecutors continued to present evidence and witness testimonies against Dr. Machar and seven other political and military leaders of the SPLM-IO.

The case is linked to the March 2025 attacks in Nasir County, Upper Nile State, where dozens of soldiers and civilians were killed. Prosecutors allege Dr. Machar and his associates planned and directed the assault carried out by the White Army militia.

During the session, the lead investigator read out statements from four of the accused before asking for a break due to exhaustion. While the defense opposed the adjournment, the judge ruled in favor of the prosecution to allow the trial to proceed fairly.

Lead Prosecutor Ajo Ohisa earlier maintained that the evidence directly connects the accused to the Nasir attacks. But the defense has dismissed the claims, insisting on their clients’ innocence.

This story is still being developed story and will be updated as new information becomes available. Please refresh the page to get the latest version.

