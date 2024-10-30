Ceasefire monitoring body condemns Wonduruba, Nasir incidents

The Ceasefire and Transitional Security Arrangement and Verification Mechanism has condemned the recent reports of killing and clashes in Nasir County of Upper Nile state and Wonduruba Payam in Central Equatoria State.

Its chairperson Major General Yitaw Gilaw said the monitoring body received reports of clashes between the SSPDF and armed civilians in Nasir.

According to Yitaw, Upper Nile region remains volatile.

Politically motivated violence between the army and local youth has been rampant in the area this year – a situation blamed on the stalled unifications of forces stipulated in the security arrangement.

In July, series of violent clashes started between the army and local youth in Nasir County after an SSPDF soldier was shot while attempting to collect sand from a river.

In a separate incident shortly thereafter, an ambush carried out by unidentified gunmen targeted three officers from the SSPDF who were returning to their barracks.

Meanwhile, on 9th October 2024, at least ten young were killed by armed men in Woundurba Payam of Central Equatoria State.

The local authority said the incident occurred after a military offensive against National Salvation Front forces in the outskirts of the Wonduruba.

Central Equatoria State earlier condemned the incident and pledged to bring the perpetrators to book.

“We have received reports of clashes in Nasir County, Upper Nile state, and civilian casualties in Wonduruba payam, Central Equatoria state. CTSAM-VM condemns these acts and urges the signatory parties to the R-ARCSS to seek peaceful resolution to such issues”, said Yitayal.

The CTSAM-VM is responsible for monitoring, verification, compliance, and reporting on the progress of the permanent ceasefire and transitional security arrangements.

