Catholic bishops visit Fashoda to support families hit by floods

Catholic bishops from various dioceses in Upper Nile State on Saturday visited Fashoda County to show solidarity with families affected by ongoing floods in the area.

The delegation, led by Bishop Stephen Nyodho of Malakal Diocese, visited Kodok, the headquarters of Fashoda County, to encourage the faithful not to lose hope despite the hardships caused by the flooding.

The visit comes ahead of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference, which begins tomorrow in Malakal town for the first time in Upper Nile State.

Speaking upon arrival in Kodok, Bishop Nyodho thanked the believers for remaining strong and peaceful, saying the current challenges will eventually come to an end.

“It was a kind of a visit of a spiritual visit, faith-based visit to encourage the people of God so that they continue to live in hope, to live in love, to live also in peace and also to live their faith despite the difficulties and the hardship they face. We have a lot of issues of flooding around people at this place but at the end of the day the visit of the bishops is a kind of an encouragement to their faith, encouragement to their daily life,” he said.

He said the arrival of the bishops in Malakal is also a sign of hope, love, and solidarity.

“And their presence here within these days in Malakal is also a sign of hope, a sign of love, and also a journey of solidarity, and also a journey that also expresses the signal of solidarity, the sharing the communion with the people of God, as we’re also coming to learn the small Christian communities,” he added.

