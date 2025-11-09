From school clubs to national leadership: Speaker Kumba shares lessons for youth

The Speaker of the National Parliament, Jemma Nunu Kumba, has called for greater investment in youth development to prepare young people for future leadership roles.

She made the call during the launch of her autobiography, “The Art of Power: Pursuing Liberation and Nation Building,” on Saturday. The book, which highlights her experiences during the liberation struggle and her journey in leadership, was first launched in 2024 in South Africa.

Addressing a gathering of senior officials, academics, and school children, Speaker Kumba said programs such as mentorship initiatives in schools are key to shaping young people into competent leaders.

She explained that activities like school debates, singing in the church choir, and participation in clubs helped develop her leadership skills, which later became crucial in her political career.

“For example, Mokwe was a missionary school with a convent where nuns were trained. We also had schools managed by the government and the church. Even within your church, participating in the choir builds leadership skills. I was a choir member, and singing in church helped develop leadership from that level. In schools, there are clubs, including debate clubs,” she said.

Speaker Kumba’s message highlights the importance of nurturing leadership skills from a young age, emphasizing that early exposure to role models and structured activities can shape tomorrow’s leaders.

