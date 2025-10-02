2nd October 2025

Kiir orders urgent relief for flood-hit communities in Greater Pibor

Author: Wol Mapal | Published: 6 hours ago

President Salva Kiir host Greater Pibor Chief Adminstrator at the state secretariat to discuss flood situation in Greater Pibor - Photo credit: Presidential Press Unit

President Salva Kiir has directed the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs to urgently coordinate emergency relief for flood-affected communities in the Greater Pibor Administrative Area.

According to the Presidential Press Unit, the directive came after a briefing from Area Chief Administrator Gola Boyoi Gola, who said thousands of families have been displaced by widespread flooding.

Gola called for immediate humanitarian assistance to address food, shelter, and medical needs.

He also raised concerns about poor road infrastructure, including the closure of the Juba-Pibor Road, which has severely disrupted the delivery of essential goods and services and worsened living conditions in the area.

He highlighted the need for continued dialogue to ease intercommunal tensions and promote peaceful coexistence, noting that his administration is working with local youth to maintain stability within and beyond the community.

In response, President Kiir acknowledged the critical role of infrastructure in sustaining service delivery and pledged his administration’s commitment to rehabilitating the road network in the Greater Pibor Administrative Area.

2nd October 2025

