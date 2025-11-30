Calm returns to Baliet county after November attack, S.4 exams set to proceed

Calm has returned to the Upper Nile’s Baliet county following the deadly attacks on November 14–15 in Adong Payam that claimed the lives of approximately 70 people, the authorities have said.

Speaking to Eye Radio on Sunday morning, County Commissioner Joseph Deng confirmed that most residents have returned to their communities, though a small number remain in Adong Payam, the area hardest hit by the attacks.

“The situation is currently calm; there’s nothing to report. All the villages are fine, and even the fourth-grade students will sit for their exams tomorrow,” Commissioner Deng said.

“There are no issues in any of the villages, and citizens have returned except in the villages of Adong, where the return is slow, which is quite normal given the scale of the incident the region witnessed. It was terrifying, but the return is not as complete as it was before.”

The attacks occurred on November 14 at around 5:30 a.m., when armed assailants from Ulang County launched a coordinated assault on Adong Payam from multiple directions. Initial reports stated that 66 people were killed and 65 others injured, including 29 in critical condition.

Commissioner Deng added that security has improved and that strict measures are in place to prevent similar incidents in the future.

“As the security committee, we have implemented strict security measures since the beginning of the attack, and we have taken high-level security precautions to prevent such incidents from happening again,” he said.

Despite the recent violence, Senior Four examinations are scheduled to take place tomorrow at the county headquarters, reflecting the improved security situation.

