More than 44,000 candidates set to sit S.4 nation-wide exams Monday

More than 44,000 candidates across South Sudan are expected to sit for the Senior Four national examinations beginning tomorrow, December 1st, and running until December 9th, 2025.

This follows an announcement made two weeks ago by Minister Kuyok Abol Kuyok during a media briefing at the Ministry of General Education and Instruction in Juba.

According to the ministry’s briefing, a total of 44,364 candidates has registered for the Certificate of Secondary Education exams. Among them are 25,863 boys and 18,501 girls.

The figures also show that 667 of the candidates are refugees, including 428 boys and 239 girls.

In addition to the general candidates, the ministry recorded 120 technical candidates—92 boys and 28 girls—and 30 commercial candidates, comprising 23 boys and 7 girls. All students are drawn from 510 schools across the country.

The National Examinations Council reported a decline in the number of candidates compared to last year, noting that 5,640 fewer students registered this year than the 50,004 recorded previously.

During the earlier briefing, Minister Kuyok called on all education stakeholders to uphold high standards and professionalism throughout the supervision of the national examinations.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter