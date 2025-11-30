Juba City council clears streets, proposes new vendor market

City Mayor Christopher Sarafino Wani Swaka said the operation is intended to protect lives, improve sanitation, and ensure smooth movement across the city.

“Our primary goal is protection. We are focused on maintaining security and preserving the lives and property of citizens,” the mayor said during the operation.

Wani Swaka emphasized that traders are essential to the city’s economy and that the clean-up is not meant to disrupt their businesses but to create a safer environment.

“Since merchants in Juba are our most important customers, we came to clean the market to ensure smooth traffic flow. Our other objectives are to remove litter, improve the environment, prevent crime, and protect market visitors from pickpockets,” he explained.

According to the mayor, road encroachment by vendors has turned the Custom Market into a chaotic zone.

“Chaos has engulfed the Custom Market due to street vendors who have even encroached on the roads, obstructing traffic. This is dangerous because selling on the street, where cars travel, can cause accidents. Therefore, we took this step to organize the market,” he added.

Following consultations with Chambers of Commerce, the city council noted that nearly 30% of market stalls remain unoccupied because many traders prefer roadside selling, believing it attracts more customers.

“But let me correct this misconception: the streets belong to everyone, and they must be safe,” the mayor stressed.

To accommodate displaced vendors, the city council has prepared alternative locations—including a newly proposed open field made available through an agreement with the University of Juba.

“We have made arrangements for them. If they don’t want to go to Konyo-Konyo or Jebel, we have a field that we agreed with the University of Juba to help the vendors. But they have to cooperate with us,” Wani Swaka said.

The city council is now urging vendors to relocate to the designated sites to ensure safety and restore order along Juba’s main commercial routes.