Civil society urges government to stop ‘Prophet’ Makuach’s march to Upper Nile

A civil society leader has called on the national government to urgently intervene and stop a spiritual leader reported to be mobilizing youth to attack parts of Upper Nile State.

Ter Manyang Gatwech, the Executive Director of the Center for Peace and Advocacy (CPA), says he received credible reports that Prophet Makuach Tut is moving with armed youth towards Malakal with plans to launch attacks.

Gatwech appeals to the government to start dialogue with Makuach to prevent the violence.

“Yesterday, we received a credible report for the movement of the Prophet Makuach that was 3 to 2 weeks ago, and yesterday it was in a place called Mogok. Mogok is one of the payams, in Ayod County, in the northern part of Ayod.

“And it’s now moving towards Piji and going to Upper Nile, as a center for peace and advocacy, we are urging the government of South Sudan to engage with Makuach through the peaceful dialogue. And this dialogue, you know, is going to prevent the further escalation and instability in Upper Nile and the Jonglei states,” he Gatwech said.

The Governor of Upper Nile State, James Koang Chuol, confirmed the report and says they are monitoring the situation.

Chuol says their first option is to convince the spiritual leader to turn back through negotiation.

“Yes, we heard it, and we have been now communicating with our counterpart in Ayod, especially the division commander. We have been talking to them. They say Makuach has gathered in that place called Mogok. He’s still in the area. He’s meeting people. I think the people that are trying—relatives are trying to convince him not to come to Piji. So, we are monitoring. Our plan is to monitor him, to convince him if he will accept to go back,” he said.

However, Chuol, says if negotiations fail, the government will use force to protect Upper Nile State from any attack.

He says they have enough forces ready to respond.

“The alternative is to defend ourselves, defend Piji, and to defend Menaka town and other surrounding areas. We have significant forces we will deal with it. It’s the work of the army, and the army will defend any lowland that’s come out from someone who wants to be off Piji,” he said.

Tut, also known as Prophet Makuach Tut, is an influential spiritual leader from Jonglei State.

He was previously accused of leading an armed group of youth to attack parts of Upper Nile State in 2022.

