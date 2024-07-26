Jadalla orders investigation into Yei market fire

Central Equatoria State Governor Augustino Jadalla has tasked Yei River County commissioner to investigate the cause of a devastating fire outbreak at a market on Wednesday and submit a report in one week.

More than 300 shops were gutted in the fire outbreak which started from a tea place at the main market in Yei River County, and three traders have been hospitalized after fainting due to heartbreak.

Hundreds of the traders in Yei town are counting losses after the disaster which left only 12 shops standing.

Yei Commissioner Aggrey Cyrus said the fire is suspected to have started from a tea shop around 7:20pm at the Dar el Salam.

In letter dated 26th July 2024, Governor Jadalla expressed his sympathy with the affected traders and people whose families’ businesses have been damaged.

“At this challenging time I extent my sympathy to all th affected traders and their families and people whose shops and restaurants and businesses have been damaged and livelihood threatened and affected in a way or other.”

Jadalla directed Yei Commissioner Aggrey Cyrus to investigate the incident and find out the causes, damages and submit the report within a period of one week.

Fire outbreaks remain a common occurrence in South Sudan due to a dysfunctional fire fighting and control service as traders in Juba and the states often incur huge and irreparable losses.

Commissioner Kanyikwa further said his administration is planning to introduce strict measures to ensure that future fire hazards are avoided and controlled through spacing of shops and provision of fire extinguishers in every shop.

