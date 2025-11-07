7th November 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Governance | National News | News | Science & Environment   |   Gov’t to establish South Sudan National Water Institute

Gov’t to establish South Sudan National Water Institute

Author: Wol Mapal | Published: 8 hours ago

The Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation, James Mawich Makuach attends Cairo Water Week conference - Photo Credit: Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation

The Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation has announced plans to establish the South Sudan National Water Institute to train professionals and promote innovation in water management.

Minister James Mawich Makuach made the announcement during the official launch of the Bor water project in Bor town on Wednesday.

He said the proposed institute will focus on capacity building, research, and technological innovation to strengthen the country’s water management systems.

Mawich stated that the new institution will help ensure South Sudan invests wisely in the development and sustainable use of its water resources.

“Water is life, and with no border. There is no first, second or third class when it comes to water consumption. Therefore, the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation has developed a concept note to establish South Sudan National Water Institute. This institute will serve as a cornerstone for capacity building, research and innovation in water management, ensuring that our country invests wisely in the sustainable use of this vital resource,” he said.

The minister also urged communities living in flood-prone areas to view water as a blessing rather than a curse, encouraging them to adapt to changing conditions and turn water shocks into opportunities.

He stated that the government is committed to expanding access to safe and clean water for all urban households across the country.

Despite being endowed with vast natural water resources, South Sudan continues to face uneven and highly seasonal water availability, leaving many communities without access to clean drinking water.

Popular Stories
Students in Rwanda welcome appointment of Amb. Ritah Kiden Lotua 1

Students in Rwanda welcome appointment of Amb. Ritah Kiden Lotua

Published November 4, 2025

President Kiir announces major gov’t, military reshuffle 2

President Kiir announces major gov’t, military reshuffle

Published November 3, 2025

Special Court grants some detainees family food, daily sunlight access 3

Special Court grants some detainees family food, daily sunlight access

Published November 5, 2025

Special court: Defence warned over handling of lead investigator questioning 4

Special court: Defence warned over handling of lead investigator questioning

Published November 3, 2025

Drunken soldier arrested in Bor town for threatening woman in viral video 5

Drunken soldier arrested in Bor town for threatening woman in viral video

Published November 6, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Germany allocates $24,000 to Eye Radio for broadcast restoration in three states

Published 6 hours ago

Boosting Prosperity: Inkomoko & SDC launch major S. Sudan financial inclusion initiative

Published 7 hours ago

Gov’t to establish South Sudan National Water Institute

Published 8 hours ago

17 or 18? Court orders age verification of suspect in Gumbo-Sherikat sexual assault case

Published 9 hours ago

“We fear God, women can fix S. Sudan economy” — says Lakes activist

Published 10 hours ago

South Sudan dismisses claims of SOFA violations against UNISFA in Abyei

Published 11 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
7th November 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.