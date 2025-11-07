Gov’t to establish South Sudan National Water Institute

The Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation has announced plans to establish the South Sudan National Water Institute to train professionals and promote innovation in water management.

Minister James Mawich Makuach made the announcement during the official launch of the Bor water project in Bor town on Wednesday.

He said the proposed institute will focus on capacity building, research, and technological innovation to strengthen the country’s water management systems.

Mawich stated that the new institution will help ensure South Sudan invests wisely in the development and sustainable use of its water resources.

“Water is life, and with no border. There is no first, second or third class when it comes to water consumption. Therefore, the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation has developed a concept note to establish South Sudan National Water Institute. This institute will serve as a cornerstone for capacity building, research and innovation in water management, ensuring that our country invests wisely in the sustainable use of this vital resource,” he said.

The minister also urged communities living in flood-prone areas to view water as a blessing rather than a curse, encouraging them to adapt to changing conditions and turn water shocks into opportunities.

He stated that the government is committed to expanding access to safe and clean water for all urban households across the country.

Despite being endowed with vast natural water resources, South Sudan continues to face uneven and highly seasonal water availability, leaving many communities without access to clean drinking water.