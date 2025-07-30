30th July 2025

Bodies of five South Sudanese officers retrieved after clashes with UPDF

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 6 hours ago

Geographical location of Kajo-keji

Authorities in Kajo-Keji County, Central Equatoria State have confirmed the deaths of five members of the South Sudan military following a deadly clash with the Ugandan army in Kajo-Keji County on Tuesday.

Speaking to the media, County Commissioner Jackson Wani Mule said the soldiers were killed during an armed confrontation that occurred between 3:30 p.m. and 5:00 a.m. in Bori Boma, Kangapo II Payam.

“I arrived at the area where the clash between the South Sudan People’s Defense Forces and the Ugandan People’s Defense Forces took place,” Commissioner Wani said.

“According to the initial information we received, the number of dead from the SSPDF yesterday was three, but we discovered that they were five, one from the prisons, one from the police, and three soldiers from the army who were killed in the trenches.”

Commissioner Wani confirmed that preparations are underway to bury the fallen soldiers as of today.

The incident has caused a significant displacement of civilians in the area, with thousands reportedly fleeing their homes, and several others feared dead, following the attack allegedly launched by the Ugandan People’s Defence Forces (UPDF).

According to Wani, the attack stems from a longstanding border dispute between the two neighboring nations.

“As shown in the picture that I shared with you, the situation on the ground is bad,” he said. “I found the Ugandan People’s Defense Forces in large numbers, and they are armed with tanks and artillery. They are spread in the forests, their number is estimated at 700.”

The cross-border violence raises fresh concerns over escalating tensions and unresolved territorial claims between South Sudan and Uganda.

