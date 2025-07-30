Senior advisor acknowledges failure to support Martyrs’ families

A senior Presidential Advisor has summarily described as their failure to adequately support widows and families of the martyrs, blaming it on selfish individuals within the system

Kuol Manyang Juuk, a veteran of the liberation struggle, issued a public apology to the families of the fallen heroes during an exclusive interview with Eye Radio on the eve of Martyrs’ Day—a national day of remembrance marking the death of SPLM/SPLA founding leader Dr. John Garang de Mabior on 30 July 2005.

“Why did those people die fighting for this country? They died to bring rights to all the people of South Sudan,” Kuol stated.

“We failed to do that. We don’t have the money to take care of the widows and families of the martyrs. It is something that has defeated us.”

For years, widows and orphans of those who died during the 21-year civil war have decried what they describe as decades of neglect by the very leaders who pledged to protect their welfare.

“We are good at drafting policies, but there is no implementation,” Kuol continued. “The system of governance we have acquired, where a person doesn’t care about others—this is where the problem is.”

He said the issue is solvable if political leaders and institutions such as Parliament and political parties commit to addressing it seriously.

“It can be done, if people sit and address it—even from the Parliament,” Kuol emphasized.

“But we are very individualistic. I want to live in a costly house—yet this is money that belongs to all the people.”

He added that the lack of accurate data on how many martyrs fell during the liberation war, which complicates efforts to distribute support fairly.

Despite promises made over the years, many families of martyrs say they have not received any government support, and they feel forgotten.

According to the Transitional Constitution, the government is obligated to support orphans, widows, disabled veterans, and dependents of those who died for the country’s independence.

In 2015, the Ministry of Defense announced a pension scheme for the families of martyrs, but implementation remains minimal.

That same year, a Martyrs’ Family Fund Bill was presented in Parliament by the Joint Committee on Gender, Religious Affairs, and Justice—but no significant progress has been reported since.

As South Sudan commemorates the 20th anniversary of Dr. Garang’s passing, many are calling for the government to not only remember the martyrs in words but to honor their legacy through action.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Bodies of five South Sudanese officers retrieved after clashes with UPDF Previous Post