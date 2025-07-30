30th July 2025

Lawmaker urges parliament to lead dialogue on worsening insecurity

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 6 hours ago

Hon. Lomude representing Yei River hails from Opposition Alliance (SSOA)|Photo by Obaj Okuj

A South Sudanese lawmaker has called on the National Legislative Assembly to take the lead in fostering dialogue and restoring peace, citing the escalating insecurity in multiple regions across the country.

Peter Lomude Francis, speaking during a parliamentary session on Tuesday in Juba, warned that violence is no longer confined to its original hotspots and is now affecting wider areas, including the capital city itself.

“Madam Speaker, during the deliberation of the Great Lakes, they expressed concern about the incident that happened in Nasir, in Upper Nile,” Lomude said. “But the incident is no longer just in Nasir. It’s all over the country—including my constituency.”

The lawmaker said the conflict initially centered in Nasir has since spread to other areas such as Ulang, Longuchok, parts of Akobo, and even the outskirts of Juba.

He also mentioned Tambura, Maridi, Yambio, Morobo, Kaya, and parts of Eastern Equatoria as affected regions.

“In my area, in one of the Payams bordering Morobo—Morobo being one of the counties of Central Equatoria—we are experiencing a lot of insecurity,” Lomude added. “Civilians were displaced, farms were looted, and people are now living in the open.”

Lomude added that the Parliament’s role in promoting national dialogue and engaging leaders is key to helping solve the country’s security crisis.

“It is important for this House, Right Honorable Speaker, to consider the outcome of pushing for dialogue,” he stated. “All of us expressed interest that this House should help the government address the problems facing the country today. And one of them is insecurity.”

Security analysts have echoed Lomude’s concern, stating that the persistence of localized violence continues to pose a major challenge to national stability.

