14th November 2025

Bishops demand peace, justice, and dialogue to end growing conflicts

Authors: Emmanuel J. Akile | Michael Daniel | Published: 46 minutes ago

Stephen Ameyu Martin Cardinal Mulla|Photo by Sebit Patrick-20/12/24

The Catholic Bishops of Sudan and South Sudan have issued a strong call for peace, justice, and unity as conflict and humanitarian crises continue to affect both countries.

The bishops expressed deep concern over rising conflicts and worsening humanitarian suffering in Sudan and South Sudan.

The message was delivered during the 51st Annual Plenary Assembly held in Malakal from 7th to 14th November 2025, under the theme: “Building peace, healing wounds, and strengthening unity.”

During the meeting, the bishops highlighted key issues affecting stability and the welfare of citizens. They said rival politicians are putting personal interests above the needs of the people.

They also noted that mismanagement and misappropriation of natural resources have left many communities in extreme poverty.

The bishops emphasized that leadership should focus on service and the common good, warning that ethnic, tribal, and inter-tribal divisions are being manipulated for political gain.

They stressed that unity amid diversity has historically been a source of strength, while divisive politics threatens social cohesion.

Cardinal Stephen Ameyu Mulla, Archbishop of Juba and President of the Sudan and South Sudan Catholic Bishops’ Conference, read the statement at the close of the assembly yesterday.

He said the country is facing “unprecedented ethnic, tribal, and even inter-tribal divisions in the name of politics.”

He added, “Unity in diversity among the tribes, ethnic groups, and communities of Sudan and South Sudan has always been the source of strength in the context of their histories, religions, race, and cultures. We call for the full implementation of the Revitalized Agreement for resolution of conflict in South Sudan by all parties to create confidence in the people and engage in sincere dialogue.”

