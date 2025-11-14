14th November 2025

Minister Kuyok: Cheating in national exams will lead to result cancellations

Author: Wol Mapal | Published: 31 minutes ago

Hon. Kuyok Abol Kuyok, Minister of General Education and Instruction. (Photo courtesy of the Office of the President)

The Minister of General Education and Instruction has warned schools and students to stay away from exam cheating, saying anyone caught will have their results cancelled.

Speaking to journalists in Juba, Minister Kuyok Abol Kuyok said the government will not tolerate any form of cheating or exam irregularities.

“Any candidate or school found involved in examination malpractice will face serious consequences. The National Examination Council will nullify or cancel the results of any centre or candidate implicated in such practices,” he said.

The Ministry says the South Sudan Certificate of Primary Education exams will run from 24th to 29th November 2024.

The secondary school exams are set for 1st to 9th December 2024.

National exams in South Sudan have faced repeated problems with leaks and cheating, raising concerns about the credibility of the system.

In the past, exam papers have been leaked or shared on social media before the official dates.

To stop this, the National Examination Council has introduced stricter security measures, including tighter storage, careful transport, and closer monitoring of exam centres.

But despite these measures, cheating, impersonation, and collusion between students and invigilators still happen in some areas.

