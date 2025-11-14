India state grants menstrual leave to all working women

The southern Indian state of Karnataka, which is also home to some of the world’s biggest IT firms, has become the first in the country to offer paid menstrual leave to all working women in formal jobs, accord to a BBC report.

Under the news policy, women aged 18 to 52 working in government and private companies can take one day of menstrual leave every month, which cannot be carried forward. No medical certificate is required to avail the leave.

The policy covers 350,000 to 400,000 women in the formal sector, although it excludes a much larger cohort – estimated to be six million – who are engaged as domestic workers, daily-wage labourers, and gig workers in the unorganised sector.

Experts say the policy should extend to the informal sector.

But the state’s menstrual leave policy is still being regarded as significant for being the first to include the private sector, applying to workers regardless of job type or contract.

The concept of menstrual leave is not new. Countries like Spain, Japan, South Korea and Indonesia already offer menstrual leave. Some Indian states also offer limited menstrual leave: Bihar and Odisha give two days per month to government employees, while Kerala provides it to university and industrial training institute staff.

But in India, the move to give an extra day off to women sparks debate over potential gender bias and equality concerns.

Others argue it’s a necessary right, allowing women to avoid losing pay or working through unavoidable menstrual pain.

“This is one of the most progressive policy decisions for women that the government is implementing,” Santosh Lad, Karnataka’s labour minister, told the BBC.

An official from Nasscom – a non-profit trade association of the IT and BPO industries – told the BBC that many companies in Karnataka already provide menstrual leave, so implementing the government order wouldn’t be an issue.