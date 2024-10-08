8th October 2024
Bahr el Ghazal University staff threaten indefinite strike

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 4 hours ago

Lecturers at Bahr el Ghazal lift placards in protest of the delayed salaries

The Academic Staff of University of Bahr el Ghazal are threatening an open strike in 7 days if the ministry of finance fails to pay their 11-month salary arrears.

This comes more than two months after the closure of the financial-year 2023 2024.

The chairperson of the Association said the staff are demanding urgent payment of salaries from December 2023, through October 2024.

Joseph Lual Dario said his staff are also asking for the immediate payment of annual flight tickets and medical allowance arrears from 2019 to 2024.

In another demand, the association request the adjustment of the salary scale in the 2024-2025 budget according to the current inflation rate of the Central Bank of South Sudan.

Speaking to Eye Radio, Joseph threatens an industrial action should the ministry fail to address their grievances.

“From today up to Monday, we have given a chance to the Minister of Finance, National level in Juba to pay 11 months’ salaries and failure to do so, we are here to tell you (Gabriel Changson Change) that we are going to conduct a general assembly meeting for both workers’ Trade union and academic staff Association on Monday when we will declare an open strike

In June this year, the academic staff at the University of Bahr el Ghazal in Wau went on a seven-day strike to demand payment of their salary arrears and allowances.

“We are calling upon the Minister of Finance in Juba to let him hurry up. We have been patient but  this situation is unbearable now” said Mr. Lual.

However, the propose budget year 2024-2025 has included arrears of civil servants and the organized forces.

8th October 2024

