7th June 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Justice | News   |   Aweil police arrest man accused of killing trader over land dispute

Aweil police arrest man accused of killing trader over land dispute

Author: Patricia John | Published: 45 mins ago

Captain Guot Guot Akol, the state Police spokesperson - credit | Charles Wote/Eye Radio | January 27, 2022

A 50-year-old man in Northern Bahr el-ghazal state has been detained for allegedly killing a trader over a land dispute, the Police in Aweil have said.

Deng Akot Tong reportedly murdered Atak Wol Angara in a village between MuocAgok and Akweic of Aweil West County this morning.

The two were reportedly embroiled in a land dispute with each claiming ownership of farmland.

Deceased Atak Wol Angara was on his boda-boda when Tong stabbed him inside of his heart.

He died on the spot at around 7: 30 am.

Guot Akol Guot, the police spokesperson in Northern Bahr el Ghazal says suspect Tong is now being investigated by the police for the alleged crime.

“Atak wol, the deceased was riding his motorbike trying to go to his shop because his a normal trader, he made with Deng Akot and Deng called him while trying to stop his Boda- Boda to understand what he was called for,” Guot told Eye Radio from Aweil town on Tuesday.

“Unfortunately, he [suspect] speared the deceased on his chest from the side of the heart and he died on the scene. So, this person, called Deng Akot was arrested,

“Police were deployed immediately as soon as we received the information to resort to public order. Now, the situation is calm because the police are engaging both families to leave this matter to the law.”

Explaining what transpired between the suspect and the deceased, Guot says the two had differences over a piece of farm land.

“The difference was over a piece of farm land where both parties were claiming. Deng was claiming that the farm that Atak was using belonged to their ancestor and the same is also claimed by the deceased family,” he said.

“The investigation will reveal, and the court will determine who has the land,

“Our job is to maintain public order and indeed it is to maintain that there is no fear any more the situation is under control.”

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 16:30:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Uganda closes major exports market as global food crisis deepens 1

Uganda closes major exports market as global food crisis deepens

Published Friday, June 3, 2022

Late Gen. Bol Madut children beg Kiir for food, shelter at orphanage 2

Late Gen. Bol Madut children beg Kiir for food, shelter at orphanage

Published Wednesday, June 1, 2022

Kenya gov’t deports 14 children including ones of Peter Mayen 3

Kenya gov’t deports 14 children including ones of Peter Mayen

Published Monday, June 6, 2022

UPDF troops withdraw from Magwi after killing SSPDF soldier 4

UPDF troops withdraw from Magwi after killing SSPDF soldier

Published 22 hours ago

US explains why is against lifting South Sudan’s arms embargo 5

US explains why is against lifting South Sudan’s arms embargo

Published Friday, June 3, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

“My brother told me they just wait to bury me”, teen born with HIV battles stigma

Published 8 mins ago

Aweil police arrest man accused of killing trader over land dispute

Published 45 mins ago

Foreign female teacher sued for allegedly molesting toddler

Published 53 mins ago

Kiir’s office says gov’t “didn’t” approve clearing of Nile tributaries

Published 2 hours ago

Armed Ezo youths held by SSPDF Commando over illegal checkpoints freed

Published 5 hours ago

Lady, fiance’ acquitted of defilement charge vow to marry

Published 21 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
7th June 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.