Aweil police arrest man accused of killing trader over land dispute

Deng Akot Tong reportedly murdered Atak Wol Angara in a village between MuocAgok and Akweic of Aweil West County this morning.

The two were reportedly embroiled in a land dispute with each claiming ownership of farmland.

Deceased Atak Wol Angara was on his boda-boda when Tong stabbed him inside of his heart.

He died on the spot at around 7: 30 am.

Guot Akol Guot, the police spokesperson in Northern Bahr el Ghazal says suspect Tong is now being investigated by the police for the alleged crime.

“Atak wol, the deceased was riding his motorbike trying to go to his shop because his a normal trader, he made with Deng Akot and Deng called him while trying to stop his Boda- Boda to understand what he was called for,” Guot told Eye Radio from Aweil town on Tuesday.

“Unfortunately, he [suspect] speared the deceased on his chest from the side of the heart and he died on the scene. So, this person, called Deng Akot was arrested,

“Police were deployed immediately as soon as we received the information to resort to public order. Now, the situation is calm because the police are engaging both families to leave this matter to the law.”

Explaining what transpired between the suspect and the deceased, Guot says the two had differences over a piece of farm land.

“The difference was over a piece of farm land where both parties were claiming. Deng was claiming that the farm that Atak was using belonged to their ancestor and the same is also claimed by the deceased family,” he said.

“The investigation will reveal, and the court will determine who has the land,

“Our job is to maintain public order and indeed it is to maintain that there is no fear any more the situation is under control.”