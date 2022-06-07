7th June 2022
Foreign female teacher sued for allegedly molesting toddler

Author: Kafuki Jada | Published: 53 mins ago

brown gavel with a brass band on a blue background

A family has sued a female teacher for allegedly molesting a three-year-old girl in Juba.

The incident reportedly occurred in March.

This was after the unnamed toddle reported the alleged wrongdoing to her parents who then took her for medical examination.

Medical results compelled the mother to report the matter to the school administration.

But the unnamed school reportedly denied the allegations.

Suhila Deng, a lawyer of the complainant told Eye Radio she opened a case on June 3rd and a court hearing of the case is slated on June 14th.

“A 3-year-old child has been assaulted and molested by a teacher in school. I cannot give details because it will affect my case.”

“It’s true, a case has been opened in the court and the sitting will be on the fourteenth.”

Deng was one of the lawyers who handled the case of the slain 5-year-old Abuk Lual in Aweil, Northern Bahr el Ghazal last week.

