14th June 2025
Aweil boy sets Seventh-day Adventist church on fire

Aweil boy sets Seventh-day Adventist church on fire

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 3 hours ago

A picture of burning building - courtesy/stock image

Police in Northern Bahr el Ghazal have arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection with an arson attack on a Seventh-day Adventist (SDA) Church in War-Awar, Aweil East County.

The incident, which occurred on Friday night, June 13, at 10:00 PM, is currently under investigation as authorities work to determine the motive.

Captain Guot Guot Akol, the state police spokesperson, confirmed the arrest.

He stated that the suspect, whose identity is being withheld for security reasons, was apprehended at approximately 11:00 PM, just an hour after the church was set ablaze.

“It is true that uh 7 Days Adventist Church was set a blast yesterday at around 10:00 p.m. on 13th June uh at Wara War., this church is based in Wara War and it was set a blast by a minor who is 15 years old and I will withhold his name for security reasons,” Captain Akol told Eye Radio.

“We managed to apprehend him yesterday at around 11:00 p.m. and to know uh the motive behind of why he set the church a blast. He is under investigation. And you will be kept updated when the facts are established,” he said.

The police official highlighted that the investigation is ongoing to establish why the boy set the church on fire.

He said the police authorities believe others may have been involved in the incident.

Captain Akol stated that police are actively searching for several other individuals suspected of acting in concert with the arrested boy.

The damage to the church building from the fire is yet to be fully assessed, but initial reports suggest significant destruction.

Church authorities were not readily available for comments by press time.

Captain Akol is urging members of the public who have information related to the arson to come forward and assist with in the investigations.

The police official said the incident was the first of its kind in the area.

 

