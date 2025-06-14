South Sudan suffers cargo losses due to poor trade handling – official

South Sudan is losing a lot of cargo because people do not understand how international trade works, says Dr. John Deng, the Executive Secretary of the Northern Corridor Authority.

Dr. Deng made this statement after the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) publicly auctioned goods worth millions of shillings in May this year.

The goods were reportedly meant for South Sudan but were considered abandoned.

“We are now shifting our focus to supporting nominal development. All the care agents for this country have been trained, and we are continuously retraining them to help them better understand cargo handling processes,” he said.

“This is crucial because South Sudan is losing a significant amount of cargo due to a lack of understanding of international trade procedures,” he added.

Dr. Deng said the recently opened Nesitu customs point will help the government improve customs operations and road safety.

The Nesitu customs point, which cost 3.1 million dollars, has parking space for 250 trucks, offices, water, and solar power.

It was funded by The Northern Corridor Transit and Transport Coordination Authority (NCTTCA).

Dr. Deng said the authority will now focus on improving the skills of human resources in cargo handling and developing infrastructure in the country.

The official says the authority is working with government and partners to make sure laws are passed to protect roads and other infrastructure.

“One of our challenges as a country is that many laws designed to protect investments are not yet in force. For example, the Juba-Nimule Road deteriorated because we lacked a Road Safety Act to regulate overloading,” he said.

“We will continue collaborating with the government, including the Minister of Transport and the Minister of Justice, to ensure these laws are enacted. Once enacted, they will enable us to mobilize external resources and guide the government in implementing laws that benefit our citizens,” he added.

The Northern Corridor Authority is an intergovernmental body that includes six countries in Eastern Africa.

It coordinates improvements in transport infrastructure and works to remove problems that block the flow of trade and services along the transport route, which connects landlocked countries like South Sudan.

