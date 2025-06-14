CES Deputy Governor orders release of detainees amidst land dispute in Nyamini

The Deputy Governor of Central Equatoria State has ordered the immediate release of individuals arrested in connection with land demarcation in Nyamini, Jebel Ladu Payam.

The directive comes from a statement issued by the Press Unit of the Office of the Juba County Commissioner.

The order follows the state authorities’ suspension of all land demarcation in the Nyamini area last week.

This suspension was enacted due to tensions between communities in Dollo, Jebel Ladu Payam, and those of Tijor and Kuda Lo Dimi Payams.

In the statement, Deputy Governor Paulino Lukudu Obede called on the public to immediately stop any unauthorized land demarcation activities.

To address the ongoing tensions, state authorities have initiated a 21-day review period to de-escalate the situation.

During this time, no new demarcation of land will take place.

Officials will gather input from all involved parties, and after collecting views, the government will analyze the recommendations.

The Central Equatoria State Authorities stated that if communities reach a mutual agreement during this period, the government may authorize demarcation.

Deputy Governor Lukudu stressed that any changes will only occur after thorough discussions.

He encouraged peaceful coexistence while the process unfolds and assured that community representatives would be involved in final discussions to determine the path forward.

Juba County Commissioner, Emmanuel Tete Ezbon, noted that some communities had previously defied orders and proceeded with unauthorized land allocations.

He reiterated that all land development requires official approval to prevent escalating tensions.

Authorities are now urging all stakeholders to respect the legal process and prioritize peace as efforts continue to resolve the Nyamini land conflict.

