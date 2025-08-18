AU urges UN to lift arms embargo on South Sudan to expedite unification of forces

The African Union has renewed its call on the UN Security Council to gradually lift the arms embargo imposed on South Sudan to enable the unity government to expedite the unification of the necessary unified forces.

In a communiqué released August 15, 2025, the AU Peace and Security Council said lifting of arms embargo will help address the security challenges facing the country.

It also appealed to the international partners to lift sanctions measures imposed on the country, to facilitate the expeditious implementation of the outstanding pillars of the agreement.

Meanwhile, the AU expressed concern about the worsening of the humanitarian situation marked by acute food insecurity, displacement, and limited humanitarian access.

It went on to appeal to all partners and humanitarian agencies, and member states in a position to sustain humanitarian support and ensure assistance to humanitarian workers and civilians.

In another call, the AU appealed to the South Sudanese authorities to ensure the safety of humanitarian workers and civilians.

It urged the unity government to find solutions to sporadic cases of intercommunal violence.

This is while reiterating its call on the responsible authorities in all parts of the country to work sincerely towards an inclusive process to address the root causes of the continued conflict, to promote durable peace in these areas.

Furthermore, the AU urged the government to provide a clear electoral road map, with benchmarks leading to the election in 2026.

It further expressed deep concern over the current political and security situations in the country, the continued preventive detention of the First Vice President, Dr. Riek Machar, and the prevailing political tensions, which it said risk derailing the transition.

The AU urged the parties to engage in a high-level dialogue, with the support of the African Union Commission, as the only viable and sustainable path towards addressing any leaders’ differences they may have.

It also reiterated its call for an immediate and unconditional release of the First Vice President, Dr. Riek Machar, along with all political detainees.

It added that if there is concrete evidence against them, the government should process their cases should be processed as soon as possible and in respect of all fundamental judicial guarantees.

Inclusion, the AU urged all parties to take immediate steps to de-escalate the prevailing political tensions before the situation deteriorates further.

It stressed that all efforts are geared towards preventing a return to conflict and fostering the inclusive and timely implementation of the agreement, as well as supporting a peaceful transition towards South Sudan’s first democratic elections in December 2026.

