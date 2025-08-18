18th August 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Governance | News | Peace   |   AU urges UN to lift arms embargo on South Sudan to expedite unification of forces

AU urges UN to lift arms embargo on South Sudan to expedite unification of forces

Author: Emmanuel J. Akile | Published: 10 hours ago

SSPDF soldiers on a pickup truck - Credit: File Photo: Courtesy

The African Union has renewed its call on the UN Security Council to gradually lift the arms embargo imposed on South Sudan to enable the unity government to expedite the unification of the necessary unified forces.

In a communiqué released August 15, 2025, the AU Peace and Security Council said lifting of arms embargo will help address the security challenges facing the country.

It also appealed to the international partners to lift sanctions measures imposed on the country, to facilitate the expeditious implementation of the outstanding pillars of the agreement.

Meanwhile, the AU expressed concern about the worsening of the humanitarian situation marked by acute food insecurity, displacement, and limited humanitarian access.

It went on to appeal to all partners and humanitarian agencies, and member states in a position to sustain humanitarian support and ensure assistance to humanitarian workers and civilians.

In another call, the AU  appealed to the South Sudanese authorities to ensure the safety of humanitarian workers and civilians.

It urged the unity government to find solutions to sporadic cases of intercommunal violence.

This is while reiterating its call on the responsible authorities in all parts of the country to work sincerely towards an inclusive process to address the root causes of the continued conflict, to promote durable peace in these areas.

Furthermore, the AU urged the government to provide a clear electoral road map, with benchmarks leading to the election in 2026.

It further expressed deep concern over the current political and security situations in the country, the continued preventive detention of the First Vice President, Dr. Riek Machar, and the prevailing political tensions, which it said risk derailing the transition.

The AU urged the parties to engage in a high-level dialogue, with the support of the African Union Commission, as the only viable and sustainable path towards addressing any leaders’ differences they may have.

It also reiterated its call for an immediate and unconditional release of the First Vice President, Dr. Riek Machar, along with all political detainees.

It added that if there is concrete evidence against them, the government should process their cases should be processed as soon as possible and in respect of all fundamental judicial guarantees.

Inclusion, the AU urged all parties to take immediate steps to de-escalate the prevailing political tensions before the situation deteriorates further.

It stressed that all efforts are geared towards preventing a return to conflict and fostering the inclusive and timely implementation of the agreement, as well as supporting a peaceful transition towards South Sudan’s first democratic elections in December 2026.

Popular Stories
‘I love chicken’: Why a medic left hospital to become a successful poultry farmer 1

‘I love chicken’: Why a medic left hospital to become a successful poultry farmer

Published August 12, 2025

A message from Rwanda: South Sudanese students faking their way through university 2

A message from Rwanda: South Sudanese students faking their way through university

Published August 13, 2025

Kuol tells AU delegation Machar’s detention is over criminal matter 3

Kuol tells AU delegation Machar’s detention is over criminal matter

Published August 12, 2025

Machar’s group decries dismissals, calls it “the final nail” in peace agreement 4

Machar’s group decries dismissals, calls it “the final nail” in peace agreement

Published August 14, 2025

Clashes erupt between SSPDF and SPLA-IO in Yei River County – comm’r 5

Clashes erupt between SSPDF and SPLA-IO in Yei River County – comm’r

Published August 16, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Cardinal Ameyu prays for peace as nation marks 70 years of liberation struggle

Published 5 hours ago

Lobong rejects blame on politicians, points to youth, activists for instability

Published 5 hours ago

Eight arrested for rape of 10-year-old girl in Lakes State – Police

Published 5 hours ago

Opinion – South Sudan cannot be a new testing ground for mistakes made elsewhere

Published 6 hours ago

Lobong to church leaders: ‘Seek dialogue, not public criticism’

Published 6 hours ago

First-ever commissioners’ forum underway in Aweil

Published 7 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
18th August 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.