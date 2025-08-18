Kakwa community elects Dada Isaac Lemi as new leader

The Kakwa community has elected Dada Isaac Lemi as its new leader following a peaceful vote held on Saturday at Nyakuroon Cultural Centre in Juba.

In a closely contested race, Lemi won with 191 votes, defeating Jacob Aligo Lo-Ladu, a veteran lawmaker and Central Equatoria’s Minister of Peace Building, who got 102 votes.

Lemi is currently the Director of Administration and Logistics at the National Communication Authority. He brings wide experience in education, entrepreneurship, and youth leadership.

He holds a Master’s in Economic Development and Policy Analysis (MAED), a Master’s in Business Administration (MBA), a Bachelor’s in Development Studies (DvS), and a Diploma in International Relations and Management (IRM). He also holds certifications in Peace and Conflict Management (PCM), Project Planning and Management (PPM), and Public Procurement and Contracts Management (PPCM).

Lemi hails from the Kakwa community in Lainya County, specifically Kou na Tambura—Kupera and Wuji Payams. He will serve a four-year term that ends in 2029.

The Kakwa community lives along the borders of Uganda, South Sudan, and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Although South Sudan is yet to hold a national election since its independence in 2011, local and community-level polls like this one have remained peaceful—setting an example for democratic practice in the country.

Education and experience

At the National Communication Authority (NCA), Dada Isaac Lemi supports planning and resource management, with a focus on logistics, asset control, and safety.

He previously held key leadership roles in the NCA, including Executive Director in the Office of the Director General and Deputy Director of Administration and Finance.

Lemi has represented the NCA at regional and international platforms, acting as a focal point for bodies like the East African Communications Organization and the Smart Africa Initiative.

Before joining the NCA, he worked in government, including as Executive Secretary at the former Ministry of Peace and CPA Implementation and later at the Ministry of Telecommunications and Postal Services.

Earlier in his career, he worked as a teacher, youth leader, and entrepreneur.

