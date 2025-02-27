Archbishop Badi calls on transitional government ‘not to jeopardize peace’

The Archbishop of the Episcopal Church of South Sudan is appealing to the transitional government to implement the revitalized peace agreement to deliver lasting stability in South Sudan.

Rev. Justine Badi Arama’s appeal followed recent political tension and violence in Western Equatoria, Upper Nile, Western Bahr El Ghazal and other parts of the country.

He said the national government should not “jeopardize the revitalized peace agreement” in a speech during a funeral event in Maridi, organized by the family of Africano Mande, the former Commissioner of South Sudan Revenue Authority.

“We’re shocked as a church to hear what’s happening in Upper-Nile and other places. So, we’re urging you to reconsider and pay attention to implement the revitalized peace agreement so that it bring peace and conducive environment among South Sudanese,” he said.

“We are tired of running, and living in displaced or Internally displaced camps. We are tired of it. Reconsider the suffering of the citizens. The government has to look into these matters and allow people to live in peace.”

The religious leader further called on South Sudanese to love one another and live in peace and harmony despite the political instability.

Addressing the same event, Acting Western Equatoria Governor Daniel Badagbu Rimbasa echoed Rev. Badi’s call on the state populations to embrace peace and unity.

Badagbu also expressed his commitment to fostering dialogue and working with peace partners to implement the revitalized peace agreement.

“Indeed, Western Equatoria is going through a turbulent moment now because the former governor of Western Equatoria was relieved and he escaped to the bush,” he said.

“I want to also put it categorically clear that calm and sanity has come back to Western Equatoria. We are doing everything in our capacity dialogue with the former governor to return home and we are implementing peace and this peace we will not destroy it.”

“Peace must remain and I call upon everyone, especially our brothers from IO to return home. I also take this chance briefly to say to our population of Western Equatoria present here, population of Maridi present here, time has come for us to embrace peace. ”

Western Equatoria has been plagued by inter-communal and factional violence characterized by targeted killing, mass displacement and sexual violence since 2021.