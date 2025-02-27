27th February 2025
Activist urges immediate UN, AU, IGAD action to address 'ceasefire violations'

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 2 hours ago

Armed combatants raise their firearms. (Photo: Courtesy)

A civil society activist, Edmund Yakani is urging the leadership of the United Nations, African Union and IGAD to intervene in response to what he said is an escalating violation of the permanent ceasefire in South Sudan.

Yakani, the Executive Director of Community Empowerment Progress Organization (CEPO), made the appeal on Thursday, stressing the need for immediate action to address the growing violations.

He emphasized that the newly extended transitional period for South Sudan has started on a damaging note, and swift intervention is crucial to prevent further setbacks.

Mr. Yakani warned that the international community cannot remain passive as the situation deteriorates.

He stressed that the fate of the peace agreement is at serious risk if immediate steps are not taken to address the ongoing violations.

Speaking to Eye Radio Thursday, Feb 27, Yakani highlighted the urgency of the situation.

“We have seen recent incidents that are violations of the permanent ceasefire, but these incidents are posing a significant threat to the security arrangement and the integrity of the entire peace agreement,” Yakani said.

“We appeal to the leadership of IGAD, the African Union, and the UN. These incidents are happening before your eyes, yet you remain silent. There is a high likelihood that the fate of the agreement will be jeopardized if you continue to watch idly.”

Yakani further called for an urgent regional and international gathering to address the situation and reaffirm commitment to the final transitional process in South Sudan.

“This newly extended transitional period is beginning with significant damage to the permanent ceasefire and clear indicators that the peace agreement is in jeopardy,” he added.

The activist also pointed to the escalating violence in Western Equatoria, Upper Nile, and parts of Western Bahr el Ghazal, which he believes poses a direct threat to the country’s peace process.

He urged both South Sudanese leaders and the international community to take immediate action to prevent the country from sliding back into war.

