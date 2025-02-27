Machar, UNISFA commander discuss Abyei’s security, humanitarian situation

First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar and UN Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) Force Commander Maj. Gen. Robert Yau Ibrahim have reviewed the security and humanitarian situation in the disputed region.

UNISFA Commander Gen Ibrahim told the media on Wednesday that he discussed with Dr. Machar ways to continue to ensure that peace in the area is sustained.

Other issues reportedly addressed in the meeting include humanitarian support the local community and ensuring their safety the security and humanitarian situation, among others.

“We discussed ways by which we can continue to ensure that peace in the area is sustained and how to support the local community with humanitarian support. This is the dry season and there is movement of cattle into the box,” he said.

“We have (Misseriya) cattle moving from the north. We also have movement into the box as a result of flooding. And then we have the people who are traditionally located in the box.”

The presence of UNISFA has been vital in maintaining peace and security since the region’s special status was created following the 2005 Comprehensive Peace Agreement.

– Disputed region –

The Abyei region – rich in natural resources including oil – remains a point of contention between South Sudan and Sudan since the 2005 Comprehensive Peace Agreement, which granted South Sudan independence.

It is the traditional homeland of the Ngok Dinka, but nomadic Misseriya herders from the north seasonally cross to the region with their cattle in search of water and pasture in the dry season and to trade goods.

In 1972, at the end of Sudan’s first civil war, the Addis Ababa Agreement promised residents of Abyei the right to hold a referendum to determine whether they would remain a part of northern Sudan or join the newly formed southern region.

However, in 1983, Sudan descended into another civil war after President Jaafar Nimeiri refused to implement the agreement and allow Abyei to hold its referendum. The war ended after signing the Comprehensive Peace Agreement (CPA) in 2005, which included the Abyei Protocol stipulating that the region would remain under special administrative status.

The region was said to hold a status referendum to allow its residents to determine whether Abyei would become part of Sudan or South Sudan.

Following several delays, the Ngok Dinka held the referendum in October 2013 in which they overwhelmingly voted for Abyei to be part of South Sudan, but the result was not recognized by either Sudan or South Sudan.

The referendum was deemed non-binding because there was an impasse on who constitutes a “resident of Abyei” as Sudan insisted that the Messiria tribe who have historically stayed in the region every year for six months be allowed to vote.

In November 2024, the administrative government of the region called on the South Sudan government to endorse the outcome of the October 2013 referendum.

But the 8th Governors Forum declined to publicly read out recommendations on the disputed region’s final status, including the call to recognize the referendum results.

On December 23, 2024, the Executive Council of the Abyei Administrative Area then went ahead and unanimously endorsed the results of the referendum officially presented by the high commission of the Abyei Community.

On January 3, First Vice President Machar received the official report of the 2013 referendum on the disputed region’s final status and endorsed it afterwards in a meeting of the Governance Cluster. The meeting recommended engagement with regional and international organizations to recognize the aspiration of the people of Abyei to be part of South Sudan.

On January 2025, South Sudan Minister of Justice disclosed that the 2013 Abyei referendum results will be the subject of an upcoming cabinet meeting, following his consultation with President Salva Kiir and first deputy Dr. Riek Machar.

