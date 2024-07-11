Analyst: Frequent ministerial changes hamper economic policy implementation

The frequent removal of ministers from economic dockets hampers policy implementation, says political analyst.



In an interview with Eye Radio on Monday, Abraham Kuol, Professor of Political Science at the University of Juba, said the president should rethink the quick removal of ministers to give time for the implementation of policies for the betterment of the country.

Kuol added that allowing ministers to serve for a long time will give them the confidence to serve people while leaving them under the uncertainty of being sacked at any time stimulates corruption.

“If President Kiir is really for the betterment and benefit of the people of South Sudan, then he should rethink the issue of changing the people at the economic dockets, like how people change their clothes,” he said.

“You know, one thing is for sure: every individual that is appointed will have no confidence in trying to give service to the people. It is making people always serve themselves, which means you are coming in knowing that you are going to leave tomorrow.”

On Wednesday evening, President Kiir fired Finance Minister Awow Daniel Chuang after serving for only three months in office and named Marial Dongrin Ater in his place.

Mr Awow took over from Dr Bak Barnaba Chol, who was sacked in March 2024 after replacing Dier Tong in August 2023. This means President Kiir has appointed three finance ministers in just one year.

The analyst further blamed “lobbyists” who, according to him, have held the country hostage as they decide who should be appointed to pay allegiance to them.

According to him, this breeds corruption and leaves no room for the leadership to pick the next ministers.

“So, this frequent removal of people, mostly technical people, from the economic institutions, which is trying to steal a spirit of self-service rather than the public service.”

Mr Kuol also elaborated on the culture of corruption bred in young minds which he believes will have implications on the development and the future of the country.

“All the children who have been growing now don’t believe in hard work. They only believe in hands-out—that you can be brought from nowhere into something else,” he narrated.

“And what do you need to do? You need to disagree with the government. When you disagree with the government, you come back and appoint a second position. This is what we are teaching our children.”

“We must agree that all South Sudanese are equal. And all of us, if we are suffering, should be able to suffer. Which means the big number in the parliament—the big number of ministers—needs to be reduced.”

Professor Kuol further recommended the restoration of institutional independence, suggesting that all appointments should be vetted by parliament before being appointed by the president.

He also called for the setting of a minimum period for each minister to serve, adding that this would give appointees ample time to serve with no fear of being removed.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Akok directs election committees to roll out civic education, voter registration Previous Post