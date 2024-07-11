Ugandan army reportedly encroaches into South Sudan’s Magwi

Local residents in Magwi County of Eastern Equatoria State have raised concerns over heavy presence of Ugandan troops the Pogee – Ngom-oromo border where they allegedly harass and displace farmers.

The UPDF reportedly established a base in the area on June 30, 2024.

Joseph Locha, the former head chief of Pajok Payam also accused the UPDF of confiscating belonging of farmers and forcing them to abandon their fields.

Locha said in an interview with Eye Radio that they reported the matter to the state government, but added that they have not since received feedback since

“We have reported this case to the government but we did not receive any feedback. These soldiers are bullying civilians, the land they settled in is in South Sudan’s territory but any time you want to utilize the land they will intervene and stop you,” he said.

“One of us cultivated in that area and they confiscated everything from him and warned him against going back to that farm.”

“Besides the bullying, even now, they are also against the recently started road grading, they don’t want it to reach the expected place.”

When contacted by Eye Radio, Magwi County Commissioner Mr. Pole-pole Benjamin Olum confirmed “a huge presence” of UPDF along major boundaries.

He added that the Ugandan forces conduct deployment and patrols along the South Sudan territory.

“Last month, we have received huge deployment by UPDF towards Okila, around Got-Lela and even in the area of Patoko whereby UPDF. I think they were doing deployment and also making patrols inside Magwi County.”

Mr Olum added that the incursions has subsided after he reached out to the neighboring Ugandan districts.

However, the commissioner further said it is rumored that the UPDF are installing Global Positioning System (GPS) and demarcating land within the territory.

Asked about the matter, the governor of Eastern Equatoria state confirmed the situation and called on the national border committees tasked with the responsibility of addressing colonial border disputes to speed up on identification of the borders.

“What is not going right is the support that should be given to the committee, that of the borders to speed up their work so that they will be to identify our borders.”

Over the past years, incidents of encroachment intervention, and harassment along border areas of Pogee and Owinykibul rampant leading to reference to the national government.

However, for his part the state governor of Eastern Equatoria, Hon. Louis Lobong Lojore reiterates that lack of support has barricaded the National Boundaries Committee from executing their roles in resolving border disputes.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Analyst: Frequent ministerial changes hamper economic policy implementation Previous Post