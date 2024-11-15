UN Security Council renews UNISFA mandate until 2025

The UN Security Council has extended the mandate of the Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) until 15 November 2025, maintaining the current number of troops while calling for a strategic review of the mission’s effectiveness.

The recommended review will also look into UNISFA’s strategic objectives and ensure they align with the evolving regional security situation.

Adopting resolution 2760, the 15-member Security Council voted by 14 in favor to none against while the Russian Federation abstained from the vote, according to a UN press statement.

The Council also decided to extend UNISFA’s mandate modification, which provides for the Force’s support to the Joint Border Verification and Monitoring Mechanism.

The resolution strongly urged the Sudanese and South Sudanese authorities to provide full support to UNISFA in implementation of its mandate including prompt and full deployment of its personnel and equipment.

It also calls on both countries asserting claims on the Abyei box to guarantee the Mission’s full freedom of movement and facilitate its uninterrupted provision of food, medicine and other supplies to personnel.

The Council also urged stronger cooperation between Sudan and South Sudan in support of peace, security and stability and called for a resumption of Joint Political and Security Mechanism meetings.

The Council underscored that UNISFA’s protection-of-civilians mandate includes taking the necessary actions to protect civilians under imminent threat of physical violence “irrespective of the source of such violence”.

Meanwhile, the Council condemned “in the strongest terms” the presence of South Sudan People’s Defence Forces and other South Sudan security service personnel expanding their deployments in the Abyei area.

It demanded that such personnel be redeployed from that area immediately and without preconditions.

The Council urged Sudan and South Sudan to take all necessary steps to ensure that Abyei is effectively demilitarized and reaffirmed that UNISFA may undertake weapons confiscation and destruction in the Abyei area consistent with its mandate and within its existing capabilities.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter