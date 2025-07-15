15th July 2025
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   AMDISS to Govt: Treat journalists as partners, not enemies

AMDISS to Govt: Treat journalists as partners, not enemies

Author: Emmanuel J. Akile | Published: 4 hours ago

Chris Marol, Deputy Chairperson of the Executive Board of the Association for Media Development in South Sudan, and Chief Executive of the Radio Community, during a talk show on Eye Radio on July 15, 2025. (Photo: Eye Radio/Moses Awan)

Juba, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – The Deputy Chairperson of the Executive Board of the Association for Media Development in South Sudan said journalists are not adversaries of the government and should not be treated as such by the security forces.

Chris Marol, Chief Executive of the Radio Community, discussed the roles of media and security agencies in South Sudan during his appearance on Eye Radio’s Dawn program on Tuesday, July 15.

Journalists in South Sudan are partners to the government, not adversaries, according to Marol.

“Journalists, we are not enemies to anybody; all of us have a mandate to make sure that we can get people informed,” Marol stated.

He added that security forces also have a mandate “to uphold the constitution, and to uphold the law and make sure that the journalists are protected, it is the mandate of the security to protect them.”

Marol further urged security forces to refrain from intimidation or arrest.

“They (security) should not intimidate them (journalists); they should not be able to arrest them. When you protect somebody, it doesn’t mean you block them up. But you need to make sure that person can move freely, and all of us, we are not enemies, we are doing the same,” he explained.

He concluded by highlighting the complementary roles: “You are gathering intelligence to make sure to prevent crime.”

“We want to inform the public so that we can be able to change the environment and build a conducive South Sudan where peace prevails.”

Currently on air

21:00:00 - 21:30:00

News Hour: English

Listen Live
Popular Stories
‘I Love you all’ – Dr Chameleone excites fans as he arrives in Yambio for Independence Day concert 1

‘I Love you all’ – Dr Chameleone excites fans as he arrives in Yambio for Independence Day concert

Published July 9, 2025

Gov’t to remove self-serving officials, says Kiir in independence day address 2

Gov’t to remove self-serving officials, says Kiir in independence day address

Published July 10, 2025

Former Juba Mayor Kalisto Ladu urges unity, offers to serve nation 3

Former Juba Mayor Kalisto Ladu urges unity, offers to serve nation

Published July 10, 2025

Minister Dr. Martin Elia ties knot with wife, Nyaruot 4

Minister Dr. Martin Elia ties knot with wife, Nyaruot

Published July 13, 2025

Hoth Mai: “We must eliminate tribalism, loyalty to individuals in the army” 5

Hoth Mai: “We must eliminate tribalism, loyalty to individuals in the army”

Published July 12, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Even protectors are not safe: Gen. Warikozi speaks out after night raid

Published 3 hours ago

Heavy rains cripple Magwi County roads, bridges washed out

Published 3 hours ago

After four years, WES cabinet approves fiscal budget

Published 3 hours ago

AMDISS to Govt: Treat journalists as partners, not enemies

Published 4 hours ago

Advocate: Media Authority Act does not empower NSS to police media

Published 4 hours ago

NSS Spokesperson clarifies rules for journalists on sensitive data

Published 5 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
15th July 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.