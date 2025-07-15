15th July 2025
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | States   |   After four years, WES cabinet approves fiscal budget

After four years, WES cabinet approves fiscal budget

Author: Jackson Gaaniko | Published: 3 hours ago

WES Cabinet Ministers pose for a photo after approving the budget| By Jakcson Gaaniko

The government of Western Equatoria State has approved a 31.8 billion South Sudanese Pounds for the 2024–2025 fiscal year—the first official spending plan since 2021.

The approval comes after years of political paralysis that stalled budget formulation.

A prolonged fallout between former governor Alfred Futuyo and his then-deputy, Dr. Kennedy Gaaniko, over the management of state affairs had previously hindered financial planning.

The political deadlock later escalated to the council of ministers, making it impossible to pass a functioning budget for several years.

In an extraordinary meeting held Tuesday, the council of ministers, chaired by Acting Governor Daniel Badagbu Rimbasa, unanimously approved what it described as a post-mortem budget for the 2024–2025 financial year.

Speaking to Eye Radio, Acting Minister of Information and Communication Ann Tuna Richard confirmed the council’s endorsement of the long-overdue financial plan.

Tuna said the new budget is designed to address financial gaps caused by years of operating without an official budget. She also expressed hope that it will enable the state government to clear outstanding salary arrears for civil servants.

“The post-mortem budget is aimed at addressing the financial gaps that have been there in the past years due to the absence of a proper budget. It will also help in clearing the arrears of government employees.”

Tuna added that the lack of a functioning budget in previous years had stalled development projects. However, she reiterated the government’s commitment to improving public financial management.

“The state government is committed to restoring proper financial management and accountability,” she said.

The passage of the budget is seen as a significant step toward rebuilding administrative and development structures in Western Equatoria State.

Currently on air

21:00:00 - 21:30:00

News Hour: English

Listen Live
Popular Stories
‘I Love you all’ – Dr Chameleone excites fans as he arrives in Yambio for Independence Day concert 1

‘I Love you all’ – Dr Chameleone excites fans as he arrives in Yambio for Independence Day concert

Published July 9, 2025

Gov’t to remove self-serving officials, says Kiir in independence day address 2

Gov’t to remove self-serving officials, says Kiir in independence day address

Published July 10, 2025

Former Juba Mayor Kalisto Ladu urges unity, offers to serve nation 3

Former Juba Mayor Kalisto Ladu urges unity, offers to serve nation

Published July 10, 2025

Minister Dr. Martin Elia ties knot with wife, Nyaruot 4

Minister Dr. Martin Elia ties knot with wife, Nyaruot

Published July 13, 2025

Hoth Mai: “We must eliminate tribalism, loyalty to individuals in the army” 5

Hoth Mai: “We must eliminate tribalism, loyalty to individuals in the army”

Published July 12, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Even protectors are not safe: Gen. Warikozi speaks out after night raid

Published 3 hours ago

Heavy rains cripple Magwi County roads, bridges washed out

Published 3 hours ago

After four years, WES cabinet approves fiscal budget

Published 3 hours ago

AMDISS to Govt: Treat journalists as partners, not enemies

Published 4 hours ago

Advocate: Media Authority Act does not empower NSS to police media

Published 4 hours ago

NSS Spokesperson clarifies rules for journalists on sensitive data

Published 5 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
15th July 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.