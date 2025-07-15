After four years, WES cabinet approves fiscal budget

The government of Western Equatoria State has approved a 31.8 billion South Sudanese Pounds for the 2024–2025 fiscal year—the first official spending plan since 2021.

The approval comes after years of political paralysis that stalled budget formulation.

A prolonged fallout between former governor Alfred Futuyo and his then-deputy, Dr. Kennedy Gaaniko, over the management of state affairs had previously hindered financial planning.

The political deadlock later escalated to the council of ministers, making it impossible to pass a functioning budget for several years.

In an extraordinary meeting held Tuesday, the council of ministers, chaired by Acting Governor Daniel Badagbu Rimbasa, unanimously approved what it described as a post-mortem budget for the 2024–2025 financial year.

Speaking to Eye Radio, Acting Minister of Information and Communication Ann Tuna Richard confirmed the council’s endorsement of the long-overdue financial plan.

Tuna said the new budget is designed to address financial gaps caused by years of operating without an official budget. She also expressed hope that it will enable the state government to clear outstanding salary arrears for civil servants.

“The post-mortem budget is aimed at addressing the financial gaps that have been there in the past years due to the absence of a proper budget. It will also help in clearing the arrears of government employees.”

Tuna added that the lack of a functioning budget in previous years had stalled development projects. However, she reiterated the government’s commitment to improving public financial management.

“The state government is committed to restoring proper financial management and accountability,” she said.

The passage of the budget is seen as a significant step toward rebuilding administrative and development structures in Western Equatoria State.

