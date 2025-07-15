15th July 2025
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Justice | News   |   Advocate: Media Authority Act does not empower NSS to police media

Advocate: Media Authority Act does not empower NSS to police media

Author: Emmanuel J. Akile | Published: 4 hours ago

Advocate Reech Malual during a talk show on Eye Radio on July 15, 2025. (Photo: Eye Radio/Moses Awan)

Juba, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – The Media Authority Act does not empower the National Security Service to police the media, Advocate Reech Malual has argued.

Advocate Malual made the statement on Tuesday, July 15, during Eye Radio’s Dawn program, which focused on the roles of media and security agencies in South Sudan.

According to him, the Media Authority Act explicitly prohibits the National Security Service from policing the media.

“The National Security Service Bill details everything that the security should do, for example, I would challenge any other lawyer, or any other person, if they can tell me whether the security can police the media, it is not there,” Malual said.

“It is not also within the powers of the National Security to discipline the media. If you look at the media acts, for example, the access to information details what information a journalist should publish.”

According to Reech, journalists are not allowed to publish classified information.

“You cannot publish how many guns we have, that is a crime; you cannot publish the number of our combatants that will allow the enemy to plan and invade South Sudan, those are red lines,” he stated.

“There are also unclassified and classified information, and a journalist needs to know between those. Now, if a journalist acts and publishes information that is supposed to threaten our National Security, the security is allowed to take measures against you,” Malual continued.

Advocate Malual advised journalists to remain ethical in their reporting and to refer cases of abuse to the Media Authority.

“To journalists, we stay ethical and anything that happens to you, report first to the media authority, any other anything else can come after,” he advised.

Popular Stories
‘I Love you all’ – Dr Chameleone excites fans as he arrives in Yambio for Independence Day concert 1

‘I Love you all’ – Dr Chameleone excites fans as he arrives in Yambio for Independence Day concert

Published July 9, 2025

Gov’t to remove self-serving officials, says Kiir in independence day address 2

Gov’t to remove self-serving officials, says Kiir in independence day address

Published July 10, 2025

Former Juba Mayor Kalisto Ladu urges unity, offers to serve nation 3

Former Juba Mayor Kalisto Ladu urges unity, offers to serve nation

Published July 10, 2025

Minister Dr. Martin Elia ties knot with wife, Nyaruot 4

Minister Dr. Martin Elia ties knot with wife, Nyaruot

Published July 13, 2025

Hoth Mai: “We must eliminate tribalism, loyalty to individuals in the army” 5

Hoth Mai: “We must eliminate tribalism, loyalty to individuals in the army”

Published July 12, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Even protectors are not safe: Gen. Warikozi speaks out after night raid

Published 3 hours ago

Heavy rains cripple Magwi County roads, bridges washed out

Published 3 hours ago

After four years, WES cabinet approves fiscal budget

Published 3 hours ago

AMDISS to Govt: Treat journalists as partners, not enemies

Published 4 hours ago

Advocate: Media Authority Act does not empower NSS to police media

Published 4 hours ago

NSS Spokesperson clarifies rules for journalists on sensitive data

Published 5 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
15th July 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.