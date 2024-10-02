AMDISS clarifies MDI suspension allegations, attributes pause to funding challenges

The Chairperson of the Association for Media Development in South Sudan has downplayed the alleged suspension of its media training wing, the Media Development Institute, by the Media Authority, stating that the institute has paused operations due to funding issues.



Josephine Achiro pointed out the journalist training institute stopped enrolling students due to a funding challenge from the donor that has been supporting the school.

She clarified that the communication from the Media Authority was not a suspension but rather an administrative issue concerning registration challenges with the Ministry of Higher Education.

However, she emphasized that the registration issues raised by the Media Authority will not impact journalist training once the budgetary concerns are resolved.

She also noted that AMDISS is developing a sustainability strategy for the Media Development Institute to reduce its reliance on donor funding.

“As we speak, the donor that was fully supporting the Media Development Institute (MDI) has stated that they currently cannot provide funding to operate,” Achiro said.

“The Media Authority is not responsible for MDI’s current inactivity.”

“This suspension is merely an administrative letter from the Media Authority and will not affect MDI’s operations; it does not prevent MDI from functioning,” she clarified.

“The directors of AMDISS have been reflecting and calculating how to open the new academic year. Our goal is to position MDI as a professional academic institution that can sustain itself through student funding,” Achiro further explained.

“The board of directors is committed to ensuring the institution thrives and remains sustainable, regardless of donor support, as this is an academic establishment,” she added.

Eye Radio’s attempts to reach the Media Authority for comment were unsuccessful.

However, Elijah Alier, the Managing Director of the Media Authority, released a statement to The Radio Community on Tuesday, October 1, asserting that they will no longer recognize certificates issued by the Media Development Institute.

“We do not recognize certificates from the Media Development Institute following its suspension; there will be no certificates issued from them moving forward,” Alier stated.

Alier emphasises that MDI has not met standards set by the National Council for Higher Education.

MDI is the media training wing of AMDISS. It was established in 2015 to strengthen the capacity of Journalists and develop media professionalism in South Sudan.

Hundreds of media professionals have graduated from the Media Development Institute since its inception in 2015.