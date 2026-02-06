6th February 2026

You are here: Home  |  Justice | News   |   Expert presents video of White Army mobilization as digital evidence against Machar and co-accused

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 3 hours ago

FILE PHOTO: Members of the White Army in the Upper Nile region. This image is for illustrative purposes and does not represent the specific video evidence currently being presented in the Special Court trial. Credit: Courtesy

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – A forensic expert displayed three videos allegedly showing the mobilization, movement, and gatherings of White Army members—who could be seen singing and marching—during the 48th session of the Special Court trial of suspended First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar and seven co-accused.

The session, which was adjourned until Monday, follows the continued presentation of evidence by a South African digital forensics expert who is examining data extracted from the suspects’ mobile phones.

During the proceedings, prosecution advocate Gabriel Mading led the examination of witness Ratlhogo Peter Calvin Rafadi.

The witness testified regarding communications retrieved from the phone of the third accused, Puot Kang Chol. These records included WhatsApp messages, chats, and videos showing interactions with various contacts, including White Army leader Tor Gile, discussing civilians and White Army activities.

The expert specifically displayed three videos allegedly showing the mobilization, movement, and gatherings of White Army members.

Evidence was also presented against former MP and fourth defendant Gatwech Lam. Data extracted from his Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 phone included WhatsApp messages, incoming and outgoing calls, shared photos, and press releases condemning the events in Nasir.

The evidence detailed troop movements, Agwelek and Abushok military operations, and airstrikes against civilians in Ulang. Furthermore, a press conference held by Lam and SPLM-IO members of the Transitional National Legislative Assembly was submitted, and the witness played a 30-minute audio recording from Lam’s phone regarding the political situation and clashes in Nasir.

The expert then presented evidence from the phone of the fifth defendant, Gabriel Duop Lam. This included WhatsApp messages concerning the purchase of weapons and ammunition, exchanges with a radio operator, and information regarding the movement of military barges.

The presiding judge adjourned the trial until Monday, 9th February, to allow the expert to continue presenting evidence from the phones of the remaining defendants.

