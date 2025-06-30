1st July 2025
Veteran South Sudanese politician Teresa Cirisio dies at 67 in Cairo

Veteran South Sudanese politician Teresa Cirisio dies at 67 in Cairo

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 15 hours ago

Late Teresa Cirisio was a staunch advocate for women's rights and a prominent figure in national politics and civil society|Courtesy

A veteran South Sudanese politician, Teresa Cirisio, has died at the age of 67 in Cairo, Egypt, following a short illness.

According to her son, Mayik Kornelio Koriom, who spoke to Eye Radio this morning in Juba, Teresa had traveled to Egypt two months ago for a hip replacement operation.

However, she developed an infection and was placed on antibiotics, which delayed the procedure.

“Actually, she was taken over 2 months ago to Egypt for a hip replacement operation. But once she arrived, she developed an infection. They decided to put her on antibiotics for some time before proceeding with the operation,” he said.

“Unfortunately, in the last few hours, she developed shortness of breath and difficulty breathing. It didn’t seem very serious at first, but in the last three days, her condition worsened.

Mayik confirmed that his mother passed away at 11:30 a.m on Sunday after experiencing shortness of breath.

She was being rushed to the hospital in Cairo when she passed away near the facility.

“Yesterday (Sunday) morning, she complained again about breathing difficulties. She was taken to the hospital but didn’t make it—she passed away near the hospital, and her death was confirmed at 11:30 in the morning.”

The late Teresa Cirisio was an accomplished electrical engineer and a respected political figure.

Over her career, she served in several key government roles, including Deputy Minister of Environment and Sudan Deputy Minister of Telecommunications, Sudan

At the time of her passing, she was a board member of the National Communication Authority and had served as a consultant for various NGOs and government institutions.

Teresa Cirisio began holding ministerial roles following the Comprehensive Peace Agreement in 2005, which eventually led to South Sudan’s independence.

A staunch advocate for women’s rights, she was a prominent figure in national politics and civil society.

She also served as Chairperson of the Sudan African National Union (SANU), where she promoted political engagement and democratic governance.

Later, as Chairperson of the Reform Political Parties Coalition, she proposed a phased election approach—starting at the national level, then progressing to state and local levels—to encourage wider participation, especially among displaced populations.

In 2018, she declared:Women are the backbone of humanity… Men and women, together and united, can bring sustainable peace.”

The late Teresa Cirisio leaves behind a legacy of leadership, advocacy, and unwavering commitment to peace and development in South Sudan.

 

