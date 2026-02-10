Advocate Peter Dau appointed Counsel General, succeeding Sarah Nyot

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) — The Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs has appointed Peter Dau Akol as the new Counsel General, following the removal of his predecessor, Sarah Nyot Kok.

Akol confirmed his appointment to Eye Radio on Tuesday, February 10, noting that he is now awaiting a formal swearing-in ceremony before President Salva Kiir to officially begin his duties.

“I have been appointed to the Office of the Counsel General at the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs. While the appointment was issued today by the Minister of Justice, I am currently awaiting my formal swearing-in before the President. I succeed Sarah Peter Nyot Kok in this role.” — Peter Dau Akol, Incoming Counsel General.

Akol, a member of the South Sudan Bar Association, succeeds Sarah Peter Nyot Kok, the wife of former Vice President for the Economic Cluster, Dr. Benjamin Bol Mel.

The Office of the Counsel General is a key department within the Ministry, responsible for managing the state’s legal affairs and ensuring the government follows the constitution.

