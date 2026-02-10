10th February 2026

“Don’t tamper with the election budget,” Yakani pleads with MPs

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 6 hours ago

The National Legislative Assembly Gate - courtesy

A civil society leader has appealed to lawmakers not to cut the budget for the National Election Commission, saying reduced funding could jeopardize preparations for the December 2026 elections.

Edmund Yakani said adequate funding for the commission is critical for the country’s peaceful transition from violence to democracy through elections.

Yakani, who is also the head of the Community Empowerment for Progress Organisation (CEPO), strongly appealed against tampering with the election commission’s budget.

He said the budget should instead be increased to enable the commission to operate at full capacity and adequately prepare the country for the electoral process.

“I would like to take this opportunity to appeal to Honourable members of the National Legislative Assembly that the fiscal budget for the National Election Commission is essential if we want to succeed in transitioning the country from violence to peace through elections,” he stressed.

“It should not be tampered with it and actually it should be increased so that at least the country goes for election at a moment where the Electoral Commission is functional at its operational level and its level of preparing the country and delivering the country through electoral processes,” he said.

He called on the Ministry of Finance to urgently release the remaining election funds in line with presidential directives, stressing that failure to do so may result in South Sudan missing the opportunity to hold elections as promised.

