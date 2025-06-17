17th June 2025
Cholera kills two, cases rise to 70 in Abyei

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 5 hours ago

Map of Abyei - courtesy

Two people have died and at least 70 others have been infected following a cholera outbreak in the Abyei Administrative Area, the Minister of Information has said.

Yohana Akol told Eye Radio that most of the cases have been reported in Amiet area.

He said the rise in infections is due to the growing population in the area, including refugees from Sudan, returnees, and members of the host community.

“Well, cholera has appeared in the Abyei area in a frightening manner, and the recorded cases since the beginning of the cholera outbreak were 37. These are the infected people, and after a day the cases increased to reach 70, while the number of deaths has reached two so far,” he said.

The official further said that the disease first emerged and is rapidly spreading among returnees and Sudanese who fled ongoing war in Sudan to seek refuge in Abyei.

“Cholera appeared in the northern part of Abyei, specifically in Amiet Market, because it is a crowded market, whether with local residents, refugees, or returnees coming from Sudan,” he said.

Akol described the situation as serious, and said health officials are urging people to take precautions to stop the spread of the disease.

He said efforts are underway to supply clean water and improve sanitation in the area, but stressed that a quick response is needed to control the outbreak.

South Sudan declared the cholera in 2024 but the disease been spreading to almost all parts of the country.

