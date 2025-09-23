Activist raises concern over socio-economic impact of Machar trial

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) — A prominent activist has voiced concerns that the ongoing trial of First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar is disrupting daily life in the city, citing security deployments, market closures, and the suspension of exams at the University of Juba.

Edmond Yakani, Executive Director of the Community Empowerment for Progress Organization (CEPO), highlighted the significant economic impact of holding the court at Freedom Hall.

“Yesterday, the economic value as an impact of the court established in Freedom Hall was huge on a massive population of South Sudan,” Yakani said.

He noted that even a few hours of disruption caused businesses to lose profits, affecting citizens who rely on their daily income.

Yakani appealed to the country’s leadership to find a solution that allows people to continue trading.

“The question is, if the court is to continue for a longer period of time, should the custom market be paralyzed? That is really a huge economic value that needs to be considered.”

Yakani also brought attention to the disruption for students at the University of Juba, whose exams were suspended due to the court proceedings.

He urged the leadership to consider the implications of the court’s decision on the lives of ordinary citizens, including students and traders, as well as the restrictions on movement on busy city roads.

The activist also appealed to law enforcement officers, stressing that while the trial is political, they must interact with journalists, activists, and citizens respectfully.

He emphasized that since the court is open to the public, all observers should have access without fear or intimidation.

