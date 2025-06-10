10th June 2025
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News   |   Activist Laat calls for nationwide disarmament of armed civilians

Activist Laat calls for nationwide disarmament of armed civilians

Author: Yang Ater | Published: 1 hour ago

Daniel Laat, CEPO State Coordinator, Lakes State speaking to Eye Radio on Sunday, 3st Dec 2023. (Photo: Charles Wote/Eye Radio).

Lakes State activist Daniel Kon Laat has called for the nationwide disarmament of civilians carrying illegal arms across South Sudan and urged communities to embark on peace and reconciliation efforts.

Speaking to Eye Radio, the CEPO’s State Coordinator for Lakes State urged the  disarmament exercise be extended to counties neighboring Mayom County in United State and Warrap State.

His call came as the South Sudan peoples’ Defence Froce deployed a contingent to implement President Salva Kiir’s six-month state of emergency on Thursday in Warrap State and Mayom County of Unity State due to heightened insecurity and communal violence.

Both areas have experienced recurring insecurity marred with communal violence and cross-border cattle raiding causing displacement of civilians, and worsening humanitarian conditions.

“There is also a need to disarm communities surrounding these states, especially in Lakes State, where youths are rearming themselves in preparation for potential conflict,” Kon said.

He further said that disarmament should be done to all civilians illegally carrying arms simultaneous to avoid rearmament.

“Disarmament should not be limited to Warrap and Mayom alone. If the government wants lasting peace among the bordering states, disarmament must be comprehensive.”

“You cannot disarm some states and leave others armed because people will continue to obtain weapons from those areas, fueling ongoing conflicts.”

Kon attributed the recent isolated revenge killings, cattle rustling, and theft  in the restive Warrap State and neighboring Mayom to the widespread possession of firearms by civilians.

“These incidents increase with the presence of illegal weapons in the hands of unauthorized individuals. Lakes State, along with other states, also deserves to be disarmed.”

He suggested that the process should be followed by  confidence-building activities to foster trust between communities.

Currently on air

16:00:00 - 18:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
South Sudan orders return of more contaminated grains 1

South Sudan orders return of more contaminated grains

Published June 4, 2025

SSPDF conducts airstrikes as tensions rise in Warrap State 2

SSPDF conducts airstrikes as tensions rise in Warrap State

Published June 5, 2025

Gen. Lagu to Leaders: Build on the legacy of the liberation struggle 3

Gen. Lagu to Leaders: Build on the legacy of the liberation struggle

Published June 7, 2025

Turkey offers 3,000 bulls for South Sudan Eid celebrations 4

Turkey offers 3,000 bulls for South Sudan Eid celebrations

Published June 6, 2025

11 killed, six injured and five missing in separate Jonglei attacks 5

11 killed, six injured and five missing in separate Jonglei attacks

Published June 8, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Support the displaced in Morobo – Activist Yakani

Published 39 minutes ago

Mining Ministry demands crackdown on gold smuggling at JIA

Published 44 minutes ago

Activist Laat calls for nationwide disarmament of armed civilians

Published 1 hour ago

Meet Dr. Othow, South Sudan’s new Central Bank Governor

Published 2 hours ago

Radio Jonglei shut down after war song airs at sensitive time

Published 2 hours ago

MSF shuts down Ulang hospital permanently after looting

Published 5 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
10th June 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.