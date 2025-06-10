Activist Laat calls for nationwide disarmament of armed civilians

Lakes State activist Daniel Kon Laat has called for the nationwide disarmament of civilians carrying illegal arms across South Sudan and urged communities to embark on peace and reconciliation efforts.

Speaking to Eye Radio, the CEPO’s State Coordinator for Lakes State urged the disarmament exercise be extended to counties neighboring Mayom County in United State and Warrap State.

His call came as the South Sudan peoples’ Defence Froce deployed a contingent to implement President Salva Kiir’s six-month state of emergency on Thursday in Warrap State and Mayom County of Unity State due to heightened insecurity and communal violence.

Both areas have experienced recurring insecurity marred with communal violence and cross-border cattle raiding causing displacement of civilians, and worsening humanitarian conditions.

“There is also a need to disarm communities surrounding these states, especially in Lakes State, where youths are rearming themselves in preparation for potential conflict,” Kon said.

He further said that disarmament should be done to all civilians illegally carrying arms simultaneous to avoid rearmament.

“Disarmament should not be limited to Warrap and Mayom alone. If the government wants lasting peace among the bordering states, disarmament must be comprehensive.”

“You cannot disarm some states and leave others armed because people will continue to obtain weapons from those areas, fueling ongoing conflicts.”

Kon attributed the recent isolated revenge killings, cattle rustling, and theft in the restive Warrap State and neighboring Mayom to the widespread possession of firearms by civilians.

“These incidents increase with the presence of illegal weapons in the hands of unauthorized individuals. Lakes State, along with other states, also deserves to be disarmed.”

He suggested that the process should be followed by confidence-building activities to foster trust between communities.