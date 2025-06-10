Mining Ministry demands crackdown on gold smuggling at JIA

Juba, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – South Sudan’s Ministry of Mining is demanding a crackdown on rising mineral smuggling at Juba International Airport, particularly gold, which it calls a “major challenge.”



Addressing the media during an inspection of Juba International Airport on Monday, June 9, Matiok Santino Akuei, Undersecretary in the Ministry of Mining, stressed that the illicit mineral trade is significantly hindering the ministry’s operations

He stated, “The smuggling of gold and precious minerals has become a great challenge for the Republic of South Sudan, underpinning our performance.”

Akuei then urged law enforcement agencies and all relevant stakeholders to immediately report any suspicious activities related to mineral smuggling.

He underscored that the Ministry of Mining possesses the sole mandate to license all gold and mineral exports.

Akuei issued a stern warning: “Any exportation of minerals without proper authorization is a violation of the law and can lead to arrest and prosecution of violators.”

To tackle this growing problem, the ministry recently convened a crucial meeting with national and international partners.

Akuei revealed that discussions focused on strategies to combat smuggling and protect South Sudan’s natural resources, specifically addressing efforts at Juba International Airport. He affirmed, “Those who fail or are non-compliant will be apprehended, and the law will take its role.”

Smugglers Intercepted at Juba Airport

Further underscoring the severity of the problem, John Woja Elinana, Director General of South Sudan Civil Aviation, confirmed that security agencies have recently intercepted gold, uniforms, and even weapons being transported illegally.

These cases have been handed over to national security for investigation.

Woja stressed the importance of compliance with legal procedures for all travelers, especially when transporting minerals or other sensitive goods.

“We have arrested gold, even uniforms and some arms, and they are all reported to the security for investigation,” Woja said, emphasizing strengthened manpower to ensure compliance.

He issued a clear warning to the public and exporters: “Do not move with other goods. Follow the law. If you are dealing with gold, mining, or other businesses, you must follow the procedure, the law in South Sudan. Do not come with your gold or any other dangerous goods that are not approved by the government.”

This unified crackdown signals the government’s growing commitment to strengthen oversight in the mining sector and curb illicit trade that deprives the nation of critical revenue.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Activist Laat calls for nationwide disarmament of armed civilians Previous Post