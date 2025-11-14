5th Derik Festival starts this Saturday, honours women leaders

14th November 2025

Author: Koang Pal Chang | Published: 4 hours ago

The official poster for the 5th Derik Cultural Festival features the four celebrated South Sudanese women leaders being honored this year. Join us for a week of culture and celebration, running from November 15–22 at the University of Juba.

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – The fifth edition of the Derik Cultural Festival will commence tomorrow in honour of four celebrated South Sudanese women whose influential contributions have shaped the country’s education, diplomacy, arts, and media.

This year’s theme, “Women of South Sudan: A Legacy of Struggle and Inspiration,” honours Professor Julia Aker, a trailblazer in education; Selwa Gabriel, a pioneering diplomat; Viviana Nyachan, a leading figure in contemporary music; and Majori Elinana, a groundbreaking artist in drama and broadcasting.

The week-long festival will run from November 15 until November 22 at the University of Juba.

The program will feature a rich array of events, including music, traditional dances, drama, a book exhibition, and public lectures on a diverse range of topics.

According to the organizing committee, this year’s edition is a continuation of the projects initiated by the festival’s namesake, ensuring that culture remains an essential element in the progress and advancement of nations.

The Derik Cultural Festival is an annual event held in memory of the late artist Derik Uyai Alfred.

The late Uyai was not only a respected artist but also a former minister in Western Bahr el Ghazal, the founder of the Kuwato Cultural Group, and a contributor to the establishment of the first museum in Western Bahr el Ghazal state.

The 2025 edition is made possible through the generous support of several key partners, including: Digital Telecommunications Company, the University of Juba, ZAK Media, ZAK Print and Design, Fair Multimedia, Fair Pharma, Eye Radio, and the Centre for Strategies and Policy Studies.

