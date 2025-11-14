Bribery at checkpoints could invite terror threats, activist cautions

A leading civil society activist has raised concern over what he describes as rising extortion by some traffic officers, warning that unchecked corruption on the roads could expose the country to serious security threats.

Edmund Yakani, Executive Director of the Community Empowerment for Progress Organization, urged the traffic police leadership to urgently investigate public complaints and take corrective action.

Yakani questioned whether all the officers manning road checkpoints are officially recognized, saying irregular deployments could endanger public safety.

“I’m suspicious that some people simply buy the traffic uniform and are not on the official roll call,” he said. “When you look at the numbers, I keep asking: who are our real traffic police officers?”

He added that some officers have resorted to demanding money even when no traffic violation has been committed.

“At the basic level, you find officers begging. They just expect you to bring something,” he said, noting that such behavior has tarnished the reputation of the traffic department.

Yakani warned that the normalization of such bribe-taking has begun to attract foreign motorists who assume they must pay to pass through checkpoints. “Some foreign nationals come in a car with cash,” he explained.

“The moment they reach a checkpoint and are asked, ‘Who are you?’ they just put their hand out the window with money, and the officer takes it.”

He cautioned that this habit carries serious risks. “What if a terrorist comes with money? We cannot compromise our security because of that,” he said.

Yakani stressed the need to improve the welfare and professional support given to traffic officers to restore public trust.

“If we had professional, well-supported officers who are properly followed up, things would improve,” he said.

He also pointed to operational issues at busy intersections such as the junction near Crown Hotel. “It can be adjusted,” he said. “Some officers collect money, but when we need them, they don’t come.”

Share with friends: Facebook twitter