40,000 cholera cases, 700 deaths in South Sudan as outbreak worsens in GPAA: MoH

The National Ministry of Health said cholera fatalities in South Sudan have reached 700 from over 40,000 confirmed cases since October 2024, with Greater Pibor Administrative Area (GPAA) reporting nearly 148 deaths in two weeks.

This is according to a media briefing by Dr. Kediende Chong, the Director General for Preventive Health Services and Emergency Response in the health ministry.

Dr. Chong said the newest areas to report incidents are GPAA, Nyirol in Jonglei State and Longuchuk County in Upper Nile State.

He added that Mayom and Rubkona counties of Unity State, which were the epicenters of the outbreak, have not reported cases over the last two weeks.

“We have recorded around 700 deaths, and the majority of these cases were recorded in hard-to-reach areas,” he said in a statement on state-owned television SSBC.

Dr. Chong added that the shifting epicenters of the outbreak have been constantly reporting high cases of severe dehydration at the rate of around 70%.

“I am reassuring our people in the Greater Pibor administration area, who have also confirmed the outbreak, and today we were able to dispatch significant quantities of cholera supplies.”

“Together with the National Response Team, they will support the response in Pibor and Likwangole and Gumuruk areas.”

On Sunday, Greater Pibor’s Relief and Rehabilitation Coordinator, David Ngiro, said the region had reported about 812 cases since 13th March when the first incident was recorded.

According to Ngiro, Likwangole County has reported the highest fatality rate of 91 out of the cases, followed by Pibor Town with 22 deaths and Gumuruk County recording 8 fatalities.

Ngiro said the deaths could have been higher as these figures exclude those who succumbed outside healthcare facilities.

The official stated that children, women, and elderly people account for most of the deaths, raising concerns over the escalating health crisis. He emphasized that the outbreak is overwhelming healthcare facilities with limited resources to contain the disease.

He said the situation is being worsened by lack of clean water, poor sanitation, and inadequate hygiene practices.

Ngiro urgently appealed for immediate intervention by ensuring there is access to clean water, sanitation, and hygiene kits to curb the spread of cholera.

He further called for the expansion of cholera treatment centers with oral rehydration therapy, and adequate medical supplies.

“We have really contacted our partners on the ground, but unfortunately, we found that most of our partners that are in Pibor were unable to contain the situation, and the reason being is that they have inadequate numbers of supplies,” Ngiro said.

