24th March 2025
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Peace   |   UNSC calls on South Sudan peace parties to refrain from violence

UNSC calls on South Sudan peace parties to refrain from violence

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 8 hours ago

9855th sitting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), in session. (Photo: Courtesy).

The UN Security Council has called on all parties to South Sudan’s 2018 peace agreement to refrain from further violence and engage in national dialogue to restore and maintain peace.

A statement issued by Council President Christina Markus Lassen of Denmark after a meeting on March 21, condemned the attack against a UN evacuation team by armed youth in Nasir which claimed the lives of a crew member and army soldiers.

The members of the Security Council reiterated that attacks against peacekeepers may constitute war crimes and reminded all parties of their obligations under international humanitarian law.

They called for those responsible for the attacks to be held accountable.

“The members of the Security Council called on all parties to the 2018 peace agreement to refrain from further violence and engage in national dialogue to restore and maintain peace,” the statement reads in part.

It added that Council members underscored that dialogue and negotiation remain the only means for resolving conflicts in South Sudan and called upon the leadership of all the parties to immediately de-escalate tensions.

The members of the Security Council reiterated their full support for UNMISS and further stressed the importance of UNMISS having the necessary capacities, and the support of the transitional government to fulfil its mandate in full and without interference or obstruction.

There have been concerns that South Sudan’s recent military clashes, particularly in Western Equatoria, Western Bahr el-Ghazal, and ongoing bombardment in Upper Nile state after the Nasir fighting as well as subsequent detention of political officials in Juba, may plunge the country into another civil war.

Several diplomatic missions in South Sudan have offered to facilitate urgent direct dialogue between Kiir and Machar to discuss ways to restore peace following deteriorating security situation in parts of the country.

President Kiir has categorically stated that he will make sure the country remains at peace.

The Chairman of United States Senate Foreign Relations Committee Jim Risch recently said South Sudan is on the brink of renewed war and President Salva Kiir and First Vice President Riek Machar bear direct responsibility for the conflict.

The U.S. has ordered the departure of non-emergency government personnel from South Sudan and advised citizens not to travel there over what it calls a “continued security threats” in the country.

 

Currently on air

19:00:00 - 19:30:00

News Hour: English

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Renewed airstrike in Nasir injures woman and child, Commissioner confirms 1

Renewed airstrike in Nasir injures woman and child, Commissioner confirms

Published March 19, 2025

VP Josephine Lagu calls for dissolution of tribal associations in universities 2

VP Josephine Lagu calls for dissolution of tribal associations in universities

Published March 20, 2025

Thomas Cirilo’s group expresses readiness for talks with govt -says IGAD Envoy 3

Thomas Cirilo’s group expresses readiness for talks with govt -says IGAD Envoy

Published March 21, 2025

IOM emphasizes need for awareness in nationality and passport issuance 4

IOM emphasizes need for awareness in nationality and passport issuance

Published March 19, 2025

SPLM-IO suspends participation in security mechanisms over detained officials 5

SPLM-IO suspends participation in security mechanisms over detained officials

Published March 18, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

German-donated irrigation pumps boost vegetable production in Magwi and Yei

Published 14 mins ago

Juba schools blame economic hardship for dwindling learners

Published 1 hour ago

MSF raises concern over violence driving cholera outbreak in Upper Nile

Published 1 hour ago

Germany to temporarily operate its South Sudan mission from Berlin

Published 4 hours ago

Netherlands works with govt to ensure safe, clean drinking water in South Sudan

Published 5 hours ago

South Sudan media regulator concerned about surge in online hate speech

Published 5 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
24th March 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.