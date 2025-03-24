UNSC calls on South Sudan peace parties to refrain from violence

The UN Security Council has called on all parties to South Sudan’s 2018 peace agreement to refrain from further violence and engage in national dialogue to restore and maintain peace.

A statement issued by Council President Christina Markus Lassen of Denmark after a meeting on March 21, condemned the attack against a UN evacuation team by armed youth in Nasir which claimed the lives of a crew member and army soldiers.

The members of the Security Council reiterated that attacks against peacekeepers may constitute war crimes and reminded all parties of their obligations under international humanitarian law.

They called for those responsible for the attacks to be held accountable.

“The members of the Security Council called on all parties to the 2018 peace agreement to refrain from further violence and engage in national dialogue to restore and maintain peace,” the statement reads in part.

It added that Council members underscored that dialogue and negotiation remain the only means for resolving conflicts in South Sudan and called upon the leadership of all the parties to immediately de-escalate tensions.

The members of the Security Council reiterated their full support for UNMISS and further stressed the importance of UNMISS having the necessary capacities, and the support of the transitional government to fulfil its mandate in full and without interference or obstruction.

There have been concerns that South Sudan’s recent military clashes, particularly in Western Equatoria, Western Bahr el-Ghazal, and ongoing bombardment in Upper Nile state after the Nasir fighting as well as subsequent detention of political officials in Juba, may plunge the country into another civil war.

Several diplomatic missions in South Sudan have offered to facilitate urgent direct dialogue between Kiir and Machar to discuss ways to restore peace following deteriorating security situation in parts of the country.

President Kiir has categorically stated that he will make sure the country remains at peace.

The Chairman of United States Senate Foreign Relations Committee Jim Risch recently said South Sudan is on the brink of renewed war and President Salva Kiir and First Vice President Riek Machar bear direct responsibility for the conflict.

The U.S. has ordered the departure of non-emergency government personnel from South Sudan and advised citizens not to travel there over what it calls a “continued security threats” in the country.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter